Everything You Need to Know About the Amazing Royal Family Photo on the Buckingham Palace Balcony

The entire royal family gathered on to the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday for the ultimate photo op.

Queen Elizabeth was joined by Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and the newest royal family member, Meghan Markle.

Several other royal family members, including scene-stealer Savannah Phillip, Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne, also stood on the balcony.

The royal tradition of the balcony appearance began with Queen Victoria, who decided to greet her subjects from the balcony during the opening celebrations of the Great Exhibition in 1851.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The tradition is carried out each year during the Trooping the Colour celebrations, which is in honor of the Monarch’s official birthday. The Queen typically stands in the center of the balcony, surrounded by her family members.

This year marks Meghan’s first balcony appearance. Kate made her debut on her wedding day to Prince William. The then newlyweds famously kissed (twice!) as the crowds cheered below them.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

George and Charlotte are old pros at the balcony wave — this year is Charlotte’s third appearance. Their younger brother, Prince Louis, will have to wait another year before he makes his debut.