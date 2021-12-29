Kate Middleton Is Not the Only Performer in the Royal Family — See Photos of Royals on Stage!
From Queen Elizabeth putting on pantomime plays to Prince Charles playing cello, the royals aren't afraid to take center stage
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton recently wowed royal watchers when she accompanied Tom Walker on the piano at the Christmas carol concert she hosted in 2021. The Duchess of Cambridge also played flute and sang growing up, but she's hardly the only performer in the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret
As teenagers, Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret helped stage and performed in pantomime plays, a slapstick-style show that is a family tradition around Christmas in Britain.
Princess Diana
Princess Diana was a known lover of dance, and she stepped into the spotlight in 1985 at a charity gala held at the Royal Opera House in London. Diana and Royal Ballet dancer Wayne Sleep performed a dance to Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl," which they choreographed and practiced in secret.
Meghan Markle
Perhaps the best known performer in the royal family is Meghan Markle, who was an actress before marrying Prince Harry. She was best known for her role in Suits, though she also appeared in the movie Horrible Bosses and on Deal or No Deal as a model.
Prince Philip
Prince Philip showed off his acting chops during his time at Gordonstoun, where he played Donalbane in a school production of Macbeth.
Prince Harry
Prince Harry took part in his school's nativity play in 1987, dressing up in a festive red and green ensemble.
Prince Harry
The royal was upgraded to the role of a shepherd the following year.
Prince Harry
Prince Harry took the stage again in 2003, where he acted in a Eton College production of Much Ado About Nothing.
Prince Charles
Prince Charles studied a number of instruments, including cello.
Prince William and Kate
The couple found themselves at the center of a dance during a 2012 visit to Funafuti, Tuvalu.
Sophie Winkleman
The wife of Lord Frederick Windsor, son of Queen Elizabeth's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent, is also an actress. She's performed on TV shows, movies and plays — including Two and a Half Men opposite Ashton Kutcher.
Prince William and Prince Harry
Rumor says the brothers filmed cameo appearances in Star Wars: The Last Jedi disguised as Stormtroopers. Unfortunately, the scene was cut — it seems Stormtroopers have a required height of 5'11", and both William and Harry were too tall.
Queen Elizabeth
The future monarch is barely recognizable in costume for a 1944 staging of Old Mother Red Riding Boots.
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice made a cameo appearance in the Emily Blunt-led film The Young Victoria, making the first royal to appear in a non-documentary film.