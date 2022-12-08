Royal Family, Palace Not Approached for Comment on Meghan and Harry's Netflix Series, Dispute Disclaimer

At the start of the series, a title card states, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within the series"

By Simon Perry
and
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 08:09 AM
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (C) walks with his mother Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the royal family were not approached for comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, according to a palace source.

A source tells PEOPLE that neither members of the family nor Buckingham Palace or Prince William's office at Kensington Palace were approached for comment on the content of the series, which premiered on Thursday.

At the start of the series, a title card states, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within the series."

The show opens with a title card that reads, "This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan's story, told with never before seen person archive." It adds that "all interviews were completed by August 2022," the month before Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth died.

In the first three episodes (with the other episodes coming next Thursday, Dec. 15), Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, opened up about their decision to step back from royal life in 2020.

"Unfortunately in not standing for something, they are destroying us," Meghan in an early scene, apparently referencing the royal family. The video was self-filmed while she was in Vancouver Island, Canada, while Prince Harry stayed in London after they made their announcement to change their royal roles.

They also talked about Meghan meeting some of the royals, including Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth, brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Harry said that at first, his family was impressed with Meghan.

"What clouded their judgment was she was an American actress," he said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gesture during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, in London on January 7, 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. DANIEL LEAL/AFP

The first trailer for the docuseries showed several personal photos of Meghan and Prince Harry, ranging from a never-before-seen snap taken at their wedding reception to the duo kissing in the kitchen. But the trailers also shared some less happy moments, including Harry looking at Meghan as she wipes away tears during an interview. Another shot showed Meghan holding her phone while covering her face with her other hand.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Archetypes podcast host hinted at what expect to expect from the docuseries in an October interview with Variety.

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," Meghan said of working with director Liz Garbus, the Oscar nominee behind Love, Marilyn and Becoming Cousteau. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

"It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before," she continued. "For me, having worked on Suits, it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."

Related Articles
Harry & Meghan Official Teaser
Meghan Markle Gets Emotional in Netflix Docuseries: 'I Don't Know What to Say Anymore'
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Says She Learned Reality of Royal Life After Hug with Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet and greet the public at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Release Date Revealed: 'We Know the Full Truth'
Harry & Meghan
Netflix Releases First Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series: 7 Biggest Revelations from the Trailers
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Diana Princess Of Wales At Luanda Airport
Prince Harry Says He Was 'Terrified' History Would Repeat with Meghan Markle in Netflix Trailer
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Open Up About 'Living in a Tent for Five Days' at Start of Romance
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry Talks Royal 'Hierarchy' in Netflix Trailer — as Meghan Adds, 'They're Never Going to Protect You'
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal They Met Via Instagram in Netflix Docuseries
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: (NO UK Sales For 28 Days Post Create Date) Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
How Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Got on with the Job' Despite Hiccups During Boston Trip
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Archie and Lilibet Share Sweet Moments with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Netflix Docuseries
Diana Princess Of Wales & Prince Harry
Prince Harry Talks About His Mother Princess Diana in Netflix Docuseries with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Andy Cohen
Meghan Markle Tells Andy Cohen She Stopped Watching 'Real Housewives': 'My Life Had Its Own Level of Drama'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Taking 'Full Lead' of Archewell as President Mandana Dayani Steps Down
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Glamorous Night Out in New York City
Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Every Photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries Trailer for 'Harry & Meghan'