See How the Royal Family Wished Meghan Markle a Happy Birthday — Her First as Duchess of Sussex!

The royal family is pulling out all the social media stops for Meghan Markle‘s first birthday as the Duchess of Sussex!

Meghan turns 37 on Saturday, and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, as well as her father-in-law, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, all wished her happy birthday with sweet pictures on their official Twitter accounts.

The image on behalf of the Queen shows her smiling ear to ear with Meghan at their first solo outing together. Less than a month after the royal wedding, they took the royal train overnight and attended a bridge opening in Cheshire on June 14.

Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex! #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/qId94pYuNo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2018

The image from Clarence House, the residence of Prince Charles and Camilla, shows the three of them smiling together at Meghan’s debut as a royal on May 22, three days after her wedding. The occasion was a garden party and early celebration of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/mjvSETqaqF — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2018

And Kensington Palace, where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton live, thanked fans on the birthday girl’s behalf.

Thank you everyone for your lovely messages on The Duchess of Sussex's birthday! #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/kECGU6fnl0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2018

Meghan is spending her first birthday since marrying Prince Harry in May at the wedding of a close friend of her husband’s, Charlie Van Straubenzee, who is saying “I do” to Daisy Jenks. For the occasion, Meghan wore a colorblock shirtdress from Club Monaco and her go-to Aquazzura pumps, as well as a hat by her favorite milliner, Philip Treacy.