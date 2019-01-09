See How the Royal Family Just Wished Kate Middleton a Happy Birthday — Complete with Cake Emoji!

A birthday isn’t complete without an onslaught of social media wishes — even from the royal family!

Kate Middleton celebrates her 37th birthday on Wednesday, and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, as well as her father-in-law, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, all wished her a happy birthday with sweet pictures on their official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Royal Family’s page chose a series of five smiley photos of Kate. In addition to a candid shot from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s October wedding, where Kate stunned in a raspberry dress and fascinator, they included a cheerful photo from Kate and Prince William‘s visit to Cyprus last month.

They also chose to show off the royal’s love of children, sharing three snaps of Kate interacting with young fans during her public engagements.

Chris Jackson/Getty

“Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Cambridge!” read the post’s caption. “The Duchess undertakes royal duties in support of The Queen, both in the UK and overseas – and devotes her time to supporting charitable causes and organisations, several of which are centred around providing children with the best possible start in life.”

RELATED: 15 Moments That Prove Birthday Girl Kate Middleton Is a Royal Super Mom

Clarence House, the residence of Prince Charles and Camilla, also couldn’t chose just one photo to wish Kate a happy birthday. They included two photos from their recent Christmas outing, including a solo shot as well as a photo of Kate with William and Charles. A sunny shot of Kate riding alongside Camilla in a horse-drawn carriage on their way to the 2017 Trooping the Colour celebrations also made the cut, along with a close-up of a smiling Kate during her recent visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

“Wishing HRH The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday,” it said, complete with a birthday cake emoji.

Kensington Palace’s account, which Kate and William share alongside with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, thanked fans on the birthday girl’s behalf.

“Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday!” a photo of Kate smiling during her visit to Cyprus was captioned.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate stayed home on Wednesday as Prince William visited the Royal London Hospital and was announced as the patron of the air ambulance’s anniversary campaign. However, she wasn’t forgotten – children presented William with a homemade birthday card to give his wife.

“Well done for remembering,” the Queen’s grandson, 36, said as he looked over the card and thanked the children, according to a video from royals reporter Rebecca English on Twitter.

William also added, “I did remember this morning, so that was okay,” to giggles from those gathered.