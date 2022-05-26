Royal Family Introduces PJ, a Crown-Wearing Corgi — Find Out Why the Emoji Is Taking Over Twitter
Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis are taking over Twitter!
On Thursday, the British royal family's official Twitter account introduced a crown-wearing corgi emoji appropriately named PJ in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The adorable dog will appear whenever Twitter users write the following hashtags: #PlatinumJubilee, #HM70, #PlatinumPartyatthePalace, #PlatinumJubileePageant or #TheBigJubileeLunch.
"We're hoping that as many of you as possible will use PJ to help celebrate the Jubilee here on Twitter," the royal family's account wrote.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's Twitter page also made sure to welcome the pup.
"A warm and waggy-tailed welcome to PJ the corgi!" they tweeted.
Corgis have been synonymous with the Queen, 96, throughout her reign — with stuffed versions even for sale in the palace shops. As a young princess, the future monarch was given her first corgi Susan on her 18th birthday, but it was her father, King George VI, who introduced the first of the little dogs into the family with a corgi named Dookie in 1933.
Since then, the monarch has been surrounded by a number of corgis and dorgis (a corgi crossed with a dachshund, a hybrid created when Princess Margaret's dachshund Pipkin got a moment alone with one of the Queen's corgis).
The Queen's last corgi — a dog named Whisper that she adopted from a former staffer — died in 2018. She was left with two dorgis until Vulcan died in December, making Candy her last living dog.
Although it was previously thought that Queen Elizabeth didn't want to have any more dogs — in part because it risked her tripping over one of the pets and also because she didn't want to leave any young dogs behind — she added two puppies to the royal household last year. After one of the new puppies died, the monarch was gifted a 6-week-old corgi from her son Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, on what would have been her late husband Prince Philip's 100th birthday.
The Queen has been spotted taking her dogs for walks on the grounds of Windsor Castle in recent years.