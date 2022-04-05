Should you come face-to-face with Queen Elizabeth, it's "Your Majesty" not "Lilibet"

'Ma'am' Like 'Jam' — What Not to Do When Greeting the Queen and Royal Family Members

Would you be ready for a face-to-face encounter with Queen Elizabeth?

The monarchy has largely adapted to modern times and many people opt to greet the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family without much pomp — in fact, the British royal family's official website states that "there are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family." Still, there is a traditional form that many continue to follow to avoid a royal faux pas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While it's perfectly acceptable to simply shake hands when being introduced to a royal, men may opt to do a slight neck bow (from the head only) while women do a small curtsy.

Even royals bow and curtsy to more senior members of the family, and it's common to see Kate and others do a dip when the Queen arrives at an event.

Royal protocol Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle opened up about her first time meeting the monarch during her March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, when Prince Harry asked if she knew how to curtsy.

Meghan explained, "I thought genuinely that was what happens outside I thought that was part of the fanfare. I didn't think that was what happens inside. And I said, 'But it's your grandmother,' and he said, 'It's the Queen.'"

She continued, "And I met her and apparently I did a very deep curtsy and I don't remember it."

Royal protocol Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty

Should you be lucky enough to meet the Queen, don't get too casual and start calling her "Lilibet," the childhood nickname used by her family that inspired the name of Meghan and Prince Harry's daughter. If introduced to the Queen, the correct formal address is "Your Majesty." For any further address, you should call her "Ma'am," pronounced with a short "a," as in "jam."

When meeting a male member of the royal family, the title "Your Royal Highness" should be used in the first instance followed subsequently by "Sir." For female members, the first address is "Your Royal Highness," then "Ma'am."

During a 2018 event where Prince William and Kate visited the charity Centrepoint, fellow lunch guests were given a laminated card with a quick run-down of how to interact with the royal couple. The guidelines included that Prince William and Kate would initiate handshakes and a "respectful lowering of the head" was appropriate over a bow or curtsy.

According to attendee Chelsea Jenkins, Prince William "just laughed" about the card.

"He said something about updating it," she added.

Kate Middleton Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Should your inner royal fan take over and cause you to forget the protocol completely, don't worry — you won't be sent to the Tower of London.

When Prince William and Kate visited Wales earlier this year, Nicky Hurst of Country Fare Wholefoods and Fine Cheeses went with a casual address when the couple stopped by the cheese stand at Abergavenny Market.