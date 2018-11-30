The Queen Is Hiring a Gardener — and the Unbelievable Job Description Reveals Some Serious Perks!

Calling all royal fans with a green thumb – there’s a job opening at Buckingham Palace for a gardener!

“Joining this small team of qualified gardeners, you’ll help ensure the Royal Gardens and surrounding areas of Buckingham Palace and St. James’s Palace are maintained to an exceptional standard,” according to the job description.

Responsibilities include the obvious – mowing the lawn, planting flowers and monitoring the health of plants – but also researching new ideas for developing the palace grounds.

Of course, the job comes with a few royal perks. The chosen candidate will make the Queen’s London residence their official address, as the spot comes with live-in accommodations. In addition, all meals with be provided along with the salary (starting at $22,000, depending on experience) and a 15 percent employer contribution pension program and benefits.

But not just anyone with a plant in their apartment will qualify for the position.

“A passion for horticulture is a must, and along with relevant experience and a good working knowledge of plants and turf care, you’re exactly who we’re looking for,” states the job description. “A minimum qualification of Horticulture NVQ 2 (or similar) will be essential, as will experience operating a wide range of garden machinery. With a clean C1 UK driving license, you’ll be confident driving a large lorry as part of your duties.”

Unfortunately for stateside royal fans, candidates have to either be a British citizen or have already obtained the legal right to work in the U.K.

In addition to maintaining the grounds for tourists from around the world to see, the new gardener will make sure the scene is set for Buckingham Palace’s famous garden parties, like the one in May where Meghan Markle made her royal debut as the Duchess of Sussex following her royal wedding to Prince Harry.