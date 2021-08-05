Did You Know Prince Harry and Prince William Can Juggle? Plus Other Royal Hidden Talents
From sailing to painting to playing cello, the royal family are a multitalented bunch!
Prince Harry Can Juggle
In a video celebrating Meghan Markle's 40th birthday, Prince Harry made a cheeky cameo — appearing outside the window of the office while juggling!
Prince William Can Juggle Too!
Prince William showed off his own juggling skills during a January 2020 tour of Ireland — although adding a fourth ball to the mix proved to be too challenging.
Queen Elizabeth Is a Photographer
Kate Middleton is widely known as the royals' resident shutterbug, but she's not the only family member to get behind the lens. Despite the royal rota following her on public events, Queen Elizabeth is a passionate photographer and has been known to take her own snaps from the front row.
Prince Charles Plays Cello
Prince Charles has practiced several instruments, but the cello earned him a seat in the Trinity College Orchestra.
Kate Middleton Sails
Kate's sporty side lends to her a number of secret abilities, from tennis to climbing Mont Blanc with her father. But the royal mom is also a talented sailor — although her skills didn't shine during a charity race against Prince William in 2019, where her team came in last and was awarded a giant wooden spoon.
Prince George Does Ballet
Ballet is part of the curriculum at Prince George's school, and his dad Prince William revealed in 2018 that George "loves" the dance class.
Princess Charlotte Speaks Spanish
The cheeky daughter of Prince William and Kate has picked up some language skills from her nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, who is from Spain.
Princess Eugenie Is an Artist
Eugenie shared her impressive painting of a pink flower on her Instagram page to celebrate World Art Day in April 2020. The Queen's granddaughter puts her skills to good use in her career — she works as an assistant director for London art gallery Hauser & Wirth.
Princess Beatrice Is a Long-Distance Runner
Not only can Beatrice run ... she can run far! She became the first member of the royal family to compete in the London Marathon in 2010. As if that wasn't enough, her team of 32 friends (dressed as "Team Caterpillar") broke the record for the largest number of runners to finish the race tied together.
Kate Dabbles in Beekeeping
Kate revealed her interest in beekeeping during a 2021 visit to London's Natural History Museum, where she treated schoolchildren homemade honey from Anmer Hall. Her brother James also has a passion for beekeeping, inspired by a birthday gift from Kate and their family.
Camilla Plays Ping Pong
The Duchess of Cornwall has showed off her table tennis skills on several royal outings, impressively playing at just a moment's notice!
Meghan Is a Skilled Calligrapher
Prior to her role on Suits, Meghan Markle worked as a calligrapher. The Duchess of Sussex taught calligraphy, gift-wrapping and book-binding at the Paper Source store in Beverly Hills in 2004 and 2005, and worked as a freelance calligrapher, writing the invitations for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding.
Lady Gabriella Can Sing
Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth's first cousin, released two songs in 2020 in an effort to raise funds and awareness for the Playing For Change Foundation. She actually sang one track for the first time at her own wedding reception in May 2019!
The Queen Can Fix Your Car
Queen Elizabeth pitched in with the war effort in the 1940s by joining the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service, where she learned car maintenance skills.
Lady Louise Rides Like Her Grandfather
Lady Louise picked up a passion from grandfather Prince Philip: carriage driving! The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex competes in the sport, making her one of many royals with equestrian skills.