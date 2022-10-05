Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired by the Royal Family, from Queen Elizabeth to Palace Guards

01 of 12 Roller Skate Kate Kate Middleton. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Back in 2008, Kate Middleton sported a sequins green top with yellow shorts for a charity roller disco. Actual roller skates optional, but certainly encouraged. Buy it!

Spell Miami Strapless Romper, $149

BTFL Pro Roller Skates, $190

Apollo Retro Skates, $75

02 of 12 Queen Elizabeth on Duty Karwai Tang/WireImage Grab your brightest colored coat and find a wide-brimmed hat in a matching color. Add a brooch, gloves and (most importantly) the late monarch's signature handbag (Launer or a lookalike!).

Launer Jubilee Handbag in Monarch Purple, $3,385

Spirit Halloween Queen Elizabeth Costume, $60

Queen Elizabeth Costume Hat, $28

03 of 12 Buckingham Palace Guard Dan Kitwood/Getty One way to avoid the awkward "What are you supposed to be?" question is by going with this classic look — no one will mistake those bearskin hats.

Dress Up America Royal Guard Soldier Costume, $55

Adult Black Bearskin Hat, $18

British Royal Guard Cosplay Costume, $60

04 of 12 Gym-Ready Diana Princess Diana. Anwar Hussein/WireImage Need a last-minute Halloween costume with a royal twist? Look no further than Princess Diana for inspiration and your own closet for the necessary pieces: a crewneck sweatshirt, biker shorts and socks that reach halfway up your calves.

Rowing Blazers x Firstport Aspen Tennis Crewneck, $95

PacSun Harvard University Crewneck Sweatshirt, $50

Outdoor Voices Biker Shorts, $48

05 of 12 Cute Corgis Bettmann A dog might be seen as a last-minute costume idea, but take it up a notch by going with friends as a group of Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis. There are plenty of corgi onesies to choose from...but dog ears and some drawn-on whiskers will do the trick in a pinch.

Funzies Corgi Onesie, $37

Funzies Corgi Hoodie, $25

CreepyParty Corgi Mask, $19

06 of 12 Olympian Zara Zara Phillips. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter is an equestrian expert, so much so that she competed in the 2012 Olympics! Grab your best horse-riding gear, maybe one of those pony heads on a stick — and don't forget a silver medal.

Silver medal, $8

Equestrian costume, $50

Equestrian helmet, $66

07 of 12 Wedding Day Duchess Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry in a fairy tale ceremony in 2018, and her bridal look was so distinct that everyone will know who you are at any Halloween party. You'll need a white dress with long sleeves and a bateau neckline as well as a bridal bouquet. Pull your hair back into a low bun topped with a tiara (plastic will do the trick in this case) and veil (the longer, the better!).

Meghan Lookalike Tiara, $70

Asos Edition Long Sleeve Wedding Dress, $225

Lulus Romantic Moments Dress, $89

08 of 12 Garden Party Princess Kate Middleton. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty If you've always wished there was a reason to wear a fascinator, this might be it! Coordinate your headpiece and coat dress in a spring color and pretend you're heading for tea at Buckingham Palace.

Tahari Crepe Coatdress, $179

My Accessories London Fascinator, $39

Lucky Leaf Fascinator, $22

09 of 12 Coronation Day Queen Queen Elizabeth II after her Coronation. Getty Orb? Check. Sceptre? Check. Heavy crown? Check. Channel Queen Elizabeth at her grandest — at her coronation — for a look that is sure to win any party's costume contest.

Party City Classic King Sceptre, $15

Satinior Queen Robe, $18

SWEETV Gold Crown, $39

10 of 12 Modern Royalty Kate Middleton. Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images Now is the perfect time to bring out that gown you never thought you'd wear again! Add a sparkling headpiece, sash and jewels, and voila — you're ready for a Buckingham Palace gala...or at least the local bar's costume contest.

Claire's Silver Rhinestone Leaf Tiara, $20

Blank Blue Satin Sash, $7

Makone Silver Crystal Crown, $14

11 of 12 Classic Young Prince Prince George in 2016. Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage While Prince George has graduated to an older look of suits and ties in recent years, we have to argue that nothing will ever be cuter than his classic shorts and knee socks combinations. Best part? You probably have all the costume pieces already in your closet.

Shein Knee Socks, $1.50

Forever 21 Khaki Shorts, $25

J. Crew Woven Collar Sweater, $55