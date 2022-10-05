Royals Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired by the Royal Family, from Queen Elizabeth to Palace Guards Instead of going the scary and spooky route, this year's Halloween costume could use a regal touch By Stephanie Petit Stephanie Petit Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 5, 2022 03:23 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage; Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty 01 of 12 Roller Skate Kate Kate Middleton. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Back in 2008, Kate Middleton sported a sequins green top with yellow shorts for a charity roller disco. Actual roller skates optional, but certainly encouraged. Buy it!Spell Miami Strapless Romper, $149BTFL Pro Roller Skates, $190Apollo Retro Skates, $75 02 of 12 Queen Elizabeth on Duty Karwai Tang/WireImage Grab your brightest colored coat and find a wide-brimmed hat in a matching color. Add a brooch, gloves and (most importantly) the late monarch's signature handbag (Launer or a lookalike!). Buy it!Launer Jubilee Handbag in Monarch Purple, $3,385Spirit Halloween Queen Elizabeth Costume, $60Queen Elizabeth Costume Hat, $28 03 of 12 Buckingham Palace Guard Dan Kitwood/Getty One way to avoid the awkward "What are you supposed to be?" question is by going with this classic look — no one will mistake those bearskin hats. Buy it!Dress Up America Royal Guard Soldier Costume, $55Adult Black Bearskin Hat, $18British Royal Guard Cosplay Costume, $60 04 of 12 Gym-Ready Diana Princess Diana. Anwar Hussein/WireImage Need a last-minute Halloween costume with a royal twist? Look no further than Princess Diana for inspiration and your own closet for the necessary pieces: a crewneck sweatshirt, biker shorts and socks that reach halfway up your calves. Buy it!Rowing Blazers x Firstport Aspen Tennis Crewneck, $95PacSun Harvard University Crewneck Sweatshirt, $50Outdoor Voices Biker Shorts, $48 05 of 12 Cute Corgis Bettmann A dog might be seen as a last-minute costume idea, but take it up a notch by going with friends as a group of Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis. There are plenty of corgi onesies to choose from...but dog ears and some drawn-on whiskers will do the trick in a pinch. Buy it!Funzies Corgi Onesie, $37Funzies Corgi Hoodie, $25CreepyParty Corgi Mask, $19 06 of 12 Olympian Zara Zara Phillips. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter is an equestrian expert, so much so that she competed in the 2012 Olympics! Grab your best horse-riding gear, maybe one of those pony heads on a stick — and don't forget a silver medal. Buy it!Silver medal, $8Equestrian costume, $50Equestrian helmet, $66 07 of 12 Wedding Day Duchess Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry in a fairy tale ceremony in 2018, and her bridal look was so distinct that everyone will know who you are at any Halloween party. You'll need a white dress with long sleeves and a bateau neckline as well as a bridal bouquet. Pull your hair back into a low bun topped with a tiara (plastic will do the trick in this case) and veil (the longer, the better!). Buy it!Meghan Lookalike Tiara, $70Asos Edition Long Sleeve Wedding Dress, $225Lulus Romantic Moments Dress, $89 08 of 12 Garden Party Princess Kate Middleton. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty If you've always wished there was a reason to wear a fascinator, this might be it! Coordinate your headpiece and coat dress in a spring color and pretend you're heading for tea at Buckingham Palace. Buy it!Tahari Crepe Coatdress, $179My Accessories London Fascinator, $39Lucky Leaf Fascinator, $22 09 of 12 Coronation Day Queen Queen Elizabeth II after her Coronation. Getty Orb? Check. Sceptre? Check. Heavy crown? Check. Channel Queen Elizabeth at her grandest — at her coronation — for a look that is sure to win any party's costume contest. Buy it!Party City Classic King Sceptre, $15Satinior Queen Robe, $18SWEETV Gold Crown, $39 10 of 12 Modern Royalty Kate Middleton. Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images Now is the perfect time to bring out that gown you never thought you'd wear again! Add a sparkling headpiece, sash and jewels, and voila — you're ready for a Buckingham Palace gala...or at least the local bar's costume contest. Buy it!Claire's Silver Rhinestone Leaf Tiara, $20Blank Blue Satin Sash, $7Makone Silver Crystal Crown, $14 11 of 12 Classic Young Prince Prince George in 2016. Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage While Prince George has graduated to an older look of suits and ties in recent years, we have to argue that nothing will ever be cuter than his classic shorts and knee socks combinations. Best part? You probably have all the costume pieces already in your closet. Buy it!Shein Knee Socks, $1.50Forever 21 Khaki Shorts, $25J. Crew Woven Collar Sweater, $55 12 of 12 Woman in Uniform Princess Anne at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Martin Meissner - Pool/Getty To emulate Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne, you'll need a military uniform, a dry sense of humor and the ability to master the hairstyle she's been sporting consistently for decades. (When The Crown actress Erin Doherty revealed it can take up to two hours to recreate the Princess Royal's signature updo, Princess Anne retorted, "I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes.") Buy it!Blank Blue Satin Sash, $7Royal Navy Hat, $89Medals, $7