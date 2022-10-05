Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired by the Royal Family, from Queen Elizabeth to Palace Guards

Instead of going the scary and spooky route, this year's Halloween costume could use a regal touch

By
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on October 5, 2022 03:23 PM
Royals Halloween costumes
Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage; Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty
01 of 12

Roller Skate Kate

Kate Middleton attends The Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco at the Renaissance Rooms in Vauxhall on September 17, 2008 in London, England
Kate Middleton. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Back in 2008, Kate Middleton sported a sequins green top with yellow shorts for a charity roller disco. Actual roller skates optional, but certainly encouraged.

Buy it!
Spell Miami Strapless Romper, $149
BTFL Pro Roller Skates, $190
Apollo Retro Skates, $75

02 of 12

Queen Elizabeth on Duty

Queen Elizabeth II attends the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019 in London, England.
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Grab your brightest colored coat and find a wide-brimmed hat in a matching color. Add a brooch, gloves and (most importantly) the late monarch's signature handbag (Launer or a lookalike!).

Buy it!
Launer Jubilee Handbag in Monarch Purple, $3,385
Spirit Halloween Queen Elizabeth Costume, $60
Queen Elizabeth Costume Hat, $28

03 of 12

Buckingham Palace Guard

Members of the Queen's Guard perform the 'Changing of the Guard' ceremony at Buckingham Palace on April 8, 2011 in London, England.
Dan Kitwood/Getty

One way to avoid the awkward "What are you supposed to be?" question is by going with this classic look — no one will mistake those bearskin hats.

Buy it!
Dress Up America Royal Guard Soldier Costume, $55
Adult Black Bearskin Hat, $18
British Royal Guard Cosplay Costume, $60

04 of 12

Gym-Ready Diana

Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, leaves Chelsea Harbour Club, London in November, 1995.
Princess Diana. Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Need a last-minute Halloween costume with a royal twist? Look no further than Princess Diana for inspiration and your own closet for the necessary pieces: a crewneck sweatshirt, biker shorts and socks that reach halfway up your calves.

Buy it!
Rowing Blazers x Firstport Aspen Tennis Crewneck, $95
PacSun Harvard University Crewneck Sweatshirt, $50
Outdoor Voices Biker Shorts, $48

05 of 12

Cute Corgis

Queen Elizabeth II of England at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis, 28th September 1952. UPI color slide.
Bettmann

A dog might be seen as a last-minute costume idea, but take it up a notch by going with friends as a group of Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis. There are plenty of corgi onesies to choose from...but dog ears and some drawn-on whiskers will do the trick in a pinch.

Buy it!
Funzies Corgi Onesie, $37
Funzies Corgi Hoodie, $25
CreepyParty Corgi Mask, $19

06 of 12

Olympian Zara

Zara Phillips riding High Kingdom waves to the crowd after receiving a silver medal after the Eventing Team Jumping Final Equestrian event on Day 4 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Greenwich Park on July 31, 2012 in London, England.
Zara Phillips. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter is an equestrian expert, so much so that she competed in the 2012 Olympics! Grab your best horse-riding gear, maybe one of those pony heads on a stick — and don't forget a silver medal.

Buy it!
Silver medal, $8
Equestrian costume, $50
Equestrian helmet, $66

07 of 12

Wedding Day Duchess

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding may 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry in a fairy tale ceremony in 2018, and her bridal look was so distinct that everyone will know who you are at any Halloween party. You'll need a white dress with long sleeves and a bateau neckline as well as a bridal bouquet. Pull your hair back into a low bun topped with a tiara (plastic will do the trick in this case) and veil (the longer, the better!).

Buy it!
Meghan Lookalike Tiara, $70
Asos Edition Long Sleeve Wedding Dress, $225
Lulus Romantic Moments Dress, $89

08 of 12

Garden Party Princess

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

If you've always wished there was a reason to wear a fascinator, this might be it! Coordinate your headpiece and coat dress in a spring color and pretend you're heading for tea at Buckingham Palace.

Buy it!
Tahari Crepe Coatdress, $179
My Accessories London Fascinator, $39
Lucky Leaf Fascinator, $22

09 of 12

Coronation Day Queen

Queen Elizabeth II After Her Coronation
Queen Elizabeth II after her Coronation. Getty

Orb? Check. Sceptre? Check. Heavy crown? Check.

Channel Queen Elizabeth at her grandest — at her coronation — for a look that is sure to win any party's costume contest.

Buy it!
Party City Classic King Sceptre, $15
Satinior Queen Robe, $18
SWEETV Gold Crown, $39

10 of 12

Modern Royalty

kat middleton
Kate Middleton. Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Now is the perfect time to bring out that gown you never thought you'd wear again! Add a sparkling headpiece, sash and jewels, and voila — you're ready for a Buckingham Palace gala...or at least the local bar's costume contest.

Buy it!
Claire's Silver Rhinestone Leaf Tiara, $20
Blank Blue Satin Sash, $7
Makone Silver Crystal Crown, $14

11 of 12

Classic Young Prince

Prince George of Cambridge departs Victoria on October 1, 2016 in Victoria, Canada
Prince George in 2016. Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage

While Prince George has graduated to an older look of suits and ties in recent years, we have to argue that nothing will ever be cuter than his classic shorts and knee socks combinations. Best part? You probably have all the costume pieces already in your closet.

Buy it!
Shein Knee Socks, $1.50
Forever 21 Khaki Shorts, $25
J. Crew Woven Collar Sweater, $55

12 of 12

Woman in Uniform

Princess Anne, Princess Royal walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on September 14, 2022, in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Princess Anne at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Martin Meissner - Pool/Getty

To emulate Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne, you'll need a military uniform, a dry sense of humor and the ability to master the hairstyle she's been sporting consistently for decades. (When The Crown actress Erin Doherty revealed it can take up to two hours to recreate the Princess Royal's signature updo, Princess Anne retorted, "I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes.")

Buy it!
Blank Blue Satin Sash, $7
Royal Navy Hat, $89
Medals, $7

