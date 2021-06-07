Queen Elizabeth Has 11 Great-Grandchildren: Here's the Meaning Behind Their Names

Born on: June 4, 2021

The second child and first daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's name contains sweet nods to the strong women who came before her. Lilibet Diana is named after both Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth and his mother, Princess Diana.

Elizabeth is a biblical name that means "God is my oath" in Hebrew. The monarch was affectionately called Lilibet as a child by her family members as a nickname. The newest royal will go by Lili. (It also has some sentimental meaning for Meghan, harkening back to a childhood nickname given to her by her mother Doria.)

Her middle name honors Princess Diana, Harry's beloved mother who died in a 1997 car crash in Paris.

Lilibet Diana shares her middle name with her cousin Charlotte, whose third name is Diana.