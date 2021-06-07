Queen Elizabeth Has 11 Great-Grandchildren: Here's the Meaning Behind Their Names
From traditional picks like George and Louis to meaningful monikers including Lilibet and Charlotte, here's the story behind each royal great-grandchild's name
Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor
Born on: June 4, 2021
The second child and first daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's name contains sweet nods to the strong women who came before her. Lilibet Diana is named after both Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth and his mother, Princess Diana.
Elizabeth is a biblical name that means "God is my oath" in Hebrew. The monarch was affectionately called Lilibet as a child by her family members as a nickname. The newest royal will go by Lili. (It also has some sentimental meaning for Meghan, harkening back to a childhood nickname given to her by her mother Doria.)
Her middle name honors Princess Diana, Harry's beloved mother who died in a 1997 car crash in Paris.
Lilibet Diana shares her middle name with her cousin Charlotte, whose third name is Diana.
Lucas Philip Tindall
Born on: March 21, 2021
The third child and first son of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall and the fifth grandchild of Princess Anne, Lucas does not share a first name with any other royal.
The name Lucas means "bringer of light." The baby boy's middle name, Philip, is believed to be a joint tribute to both Zara's late grandfather, Prince Philip and Mike's father.
August Philip Hawke Brooksbank
Born on: February 9, 2021
The first son of Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank and first grandchild of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, August's name holds plenty of meaning.
After his birth, Princess Eugenie shared that her son is "named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."
August is the Christian name of Prince Albert, and Philip is a nod to Queen Elizabeth's beloved husband and Eugenie's late grandfather. Hawke is a family name on Jack Brooksbank's side.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
Born on: May 6, 2019
The first child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke with tradition when they named their firstborn son a name that wasn't on anyone's radar.
Though he is simply Archie, the name is usually short for the German name Archibald, which means "genuine and bold" or "brave." The couple also nodded to their choice of name when they unveiled their Archewell Foundation. "Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’ ” the couple said at the time. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.
His middle name originates from the Middle Ages and means "son of Henry" or "son of Harry."
His surname, Mountbatten-Windsor, is one used by the descendants of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Lena Elizabeth Tindall
Born on: June 18, 2018
The second daughter of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, Lena's grandparents are Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. Lena's name, like her brother Lucas', means "light" in Greek. It is also loosely connected to another royal: Princess Helena, Queen Victoria's fifth child.
Her middle name, Elizabeth, is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth. Lena shares the middle name with her mother, Zara' second cousin, Charlotte; Princess Beatrice; and Princess Anne.
Louis Arthur Charles
Born on: April 23, 2018
Louis, the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, was given a name that is shared with many other men in his family. His first name is found in the full names of father William and brother George. Louis is the French version of the name Ludwig, which means "famous warrior."
His second name, Arthur, is shared with his father, Prince William, and grandfather, Prince Charles (who, of course, also shares a name with Louis's third name). The name Arthur is a particularly strong one: the legendary King Arthur formed the Round Table in sixth-century England.
Charlotte Elizabeth Diana
Born on: May 2, 2015
The second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's name is also chock-full of meaning.
Her first name is the female version of Charles, her grandfather, and her aunt Pippa Middleton's middle name. In French, it means "free."
Her middle name, Elizabeth, is a tribute to her great-grandmother, Elizabeth, and her mother, the Queen Mother, who shared the same name. Her third name pays homage to her late grandmother, William's mother, Princess Diana.
Mia Grace Tindall
Born on: January 17, 2014
The first child of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, Mia's grandparents are Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. The Tindalls went with a non-traditional name for their firstborn. Mia stems from the Egyptian word for "beloved" and is Italian for "mine." The Latin origin of her middle name, Grace, means "charm."
George Alexander Louis
Born on: July 22, 2013
The first son of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, George is named after his great-grandmother's father, King George VI. George is a name deriving from the Greek word for "farmer."
His second name, Alexander, is a nod to Queen Elizabeth's middle name, Alexandra. Alexander is a Greek name for "defender of the people."
His third name, Louis, is passed down from his father, William, whose fourth name was also Louis, after his great-grandfather's uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten.
Isla Elizabeth Phillips
Born On: March 29, 2012
The second daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly and second grandchild of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, Isla's first name is unique. It is the Scottish word for "island." Her middle name is, of course, a nod to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.
Savannah Anne Phillips
Born on: December 19, 2010
The first daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly, Savannah Phillips is the eldest of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren. Her grandparents are Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.
Savannah's first name is unique for the royal family, but her middle name is a nod to her grandmother Princess Anne. She also shares that with her aunt, Zara Phillips.