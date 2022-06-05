Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: (L-R 2nd row) Mike Tindall, Victoria Starmer, Mia Tindall, Keir Starmer, Zara Tindall (front row) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge watch the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It was a family affair at the finale of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations — including front row seats for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!

The royal siblings joined their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, in the royal box for the final event of the Platinum Jubilee weekend. The royal siblings were spotted snacking, waving and dancing to the music as the floats and performers went by.

Kate wore a hot pink out by Alexander McQueen, her wedding dress designer. The kids were also dressed up for the special day. Charlotte wore a dress and coat by Amaia, while Louis also wore a coat by Amaia. George, meanwhile, looked grown up in a coat and tie.

Sunday afternoon's street party, which drew hundreds of thousands of people to London, started with the bells of Westminster Abbey chiming — just as they did on the Queen's Coronation Day in 1953 — and the Mounted Band of the Household Cavalry led the Gold State Coach through the crowds to Buckingham Palace.

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Performers from across the U.K. and the Commonwealth paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth, and the event, which cost $18 million to organize, marked the end of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Bringing to life iconic moments from the Queen's seven decades as monarch, the crowds were entertained with maypole dancers, hot air balloons, an arial artist suspended under a vast helium balloon bearing the image of the Queen and a towering 21-foot puppet dragon!

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Members of the royal family attending the big finale in person included Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence; Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; Peter Phillips and his daughters; Zara and Mike Tindall with their daughters Mia and Lena; and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The Gold State Coach is seen on The Mall during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Sunday June 5, 2022. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images) Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty

While the Queen joined her family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday to celebrate Trooping the Colour, she was unable to participate in all the events that were lined up to mark her 70 years on the throne due to mobility issues.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince George and Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Absent from the final day's parade were Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who traveled to the U.K. from California for the weekend of festivities to mark the Queen's historic 70-year reign. Although they attended Trooping the Colour on Thursday and the service of thanksgiving on Friday, they spent Saturday celebrating their daughter Lilibet's first birthday privately.

News that Meghan and Harry would travel to the U.K. for the celebrations came shortly after the Queen announced that only working members of the royal family will appear for the traditional Buckingham Palace appearance as part of Trooping the Colour.

"After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf on the Queen," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: (L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince Charles | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

