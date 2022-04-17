Royal Family Gathers for Easter Church Service Without Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth was last seen in public at the special thanksgiving service for her late husband Prince Philip on March 29

It's a royal family Easter gathering — but without their matriarch.

As they traditionally do every year, members of the royal family stepped out on Sunday to attend the Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle (the site of many royal weddings, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 2018 nuptials as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day in Oct. 2018).

Prince Edward was also in attendance with his family: wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex and their two children: Lady Louise, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14.

Princess Eugenie walked with cousin Peter Phillips and his two daughters, 11-year-old Savannah and 10-year-old Isla.

Royal Easter Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte | Credit: Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty

The Queen's granddaughter Zara attended with her husband, Mike, and their eldest daughter, Mia.

Princess Margaret's daughter Sarah Chatto also attended with her husband Daniel and their sons, Arthur and Samuel.

Blue appeared to be the color for the day, with many of the royals opting for the color. Floral patterns were also a popular choice — and a classic choice for the spring!

Royal Easter Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips | Credit: Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty

Notably missing from the outing was Queen Elizabeth, who will celebrate her 96th birthday this month. It was confirmed earlier this week that the monarch would not attend the annual Easter outing.

The Queen, who is a devout Christian and the head of the Church of England, attends services regularly and, if she can't go in person, has been able to worship online, a source has told PEOPLE.

But it's likely that the Queen will have some visitors — she is staying at her apartments in Windsor Castle, so family members may stop by following the church service to wish her a happy holiday.

Royal Easter Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise, James, Viscount Severn and Prince Edward | Credit: Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth was last seen in public at the special thanksgiving service for her late husband Prince Philip on March 29, but she has carried on with virtual audiences with diplomats and virtually attended the official opening of the Royal London Hospital's Queen Elizabeth Unit, talking with health workers and former patients. She used the occasion to tell a former COVID patient of her own battle with COVID-19, relating how it had left her debilitated. "It does leave one feeling very tired and exhausted, doesn't it? This horrible pandemic," she said.

On Thursday, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stood in for the Queen at the annual Royal Maundy Service, a pre-Easter tradition where a member of the royal family distributes specially-minted coins known as Maundy money to recognize people over 70 years old for their service to their communities.

Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, were in Scotland to celebrate the holiday, as they usually do.

Royal Easter Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall and Zara Tindall | Credit: Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty

