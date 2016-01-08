A-Plus! First Day of School Snaps from Royals Around the World

From the nervous to the excited, see royal children from around the world return to school throughout the years

Diana Pearl
January 08, 2016 05:00 PM
<p><a href="https://www.people.com/people/package/article/0,,20395222_20977843,00.html">Prince George</a> accessorized for his first day of nursery school in 2016 with a baby-blue backpack and posed for photographs taken by mom Kate Middleton.</p>
PRINCE GEORGE

Prince George accessorized for his first day of nursery school in 2016 with a baby-blue backpack and posed for photographs taken by mom Kate Middleton.

<p>George&#8217;s dad, however, was decidedly less smiley on his own first day back in 1985 – probably due to the <a href="https://www.people.com/people/package/article/0,,20395222_20978309,00.html">hoards of photographers</a> watching him make his entrance.</p>
PRINCE WILLIAM

George’s dad, however, was decidedly less smiley on his own first day back in 1985 – probably due to the hoards of photographers watching him make his entrance.

<p>Luckily for Harry, however, he had his big brother with him to make <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mebLYhQKqIY">the whole thing</a> a little less scary.</p>
PRINCE HARRY

Luckily for Harry, however, he had his big brother with him to make the whole thing a little less scary.

<p>Estelle was accompanied by both of her parents, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, for her first day in 2014. And there were no jitters here: the little royal was all smiles for the big day.</p>
PRINCESS ESTELLE

Estelle was accompanied by both of her parents, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, for her first day in 2014. And there were no jitters here: the little royal was all smiles for the big day.

<p>The second in line to the Swedish throne was grinning again as she hopped aboard a yellow and red train alongside her fellow classmates for the first day of school at Campus Manilla&nbsp;in Stockholm in August 2018.</p>
PRINCSS ESTELLE

The second in line to the Swedish throne was grinning again as she hopped aboard a yellow and red train alongside her fellow classmates for the first day of school at Campus Manilla in Stockholm in August 2018.

<p>The heir to the throne proved she arrives to school in the same way you did &ndash; <a href="https://www.facebook.com/HetKoninklijkHuis/videos/vb.280838772065151/528386113977081/?type=2amptheater">by bicycle</a>!</p>
PRINCESS CATHARINA-AMALIA

The heir to the throne proved she arrives to school in the same way you did – by bicycle!

<p>Although he was all smiles holding his dad&#8217;s hand in his <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-georges-official-first-day-of-school-photo-is-here-see-the-father-son-sweetness/">official first day of school portrait</a>, George seemed a bit nervous when he <a href="https://people.com/royals/see-prince-george-head-to-his-first-day-of-school-while-mom-kate-stays-home-with-severe-morning-sickness/">arrived at&nbsp;Thomas&#8217;s Battersea in London</a> sporting his perfectly pressed school uniform in Sept. 2017.</p>
PRINCE GEORGE

Although he was all smiles holding his dad’s hand in his official first day of school portrait, George seemed a bit nervous when he arrived at Thomas’s Battersea in London sporting his perfectly pressed school uniform in Sept. 2017.

<p>The Spanish princess <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2008/09/15/leonor-of-spain/">got hugs and kisses goodbye</a> from her parents on her first day of pre-school in 2008.</p>
INFANTA LEONOR

The Spanish princess got hugs and kisses goodbye from her parents on her first day of pre-school in 2008.

<p>The eldest of the Duke of York&#8217;s daughters walked arm-in-arm with her mom Fergie to her first day of school in 1991.</p>
PRINCESS BEATRICE

The eldest of the Duke of York’s daughters walked arm-in-arm with her mom Fergie to her first day of school in 1991.

<p>Just like her cousin, the younger York sister had a friendly face (that of her sister!) by her side when she arrived for her first day in 1994.</p>
PRINCESS EUGENIE

Just like her cousin, the younger York sister had a friendly face (that of her sister!) by her side when she arrived for her first day in 1994.

<p>This Danish royal – nephew to Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary – <a href="https://www.people.com/people/package/article/0,,20395222_20945338,00.html">told reporters</a> that math was his favorite subject.</p>
PRINCE HENRIK

This Danish royal – nephew to Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary – told reporters that math was his favorite subject.

