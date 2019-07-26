Royals on Holiday! See Favorite Vacation Spots of Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and More

By Stephanie Petit
July 26, 2019 01:25 PM

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton and Prince William know when to call for a little island time. They have been traveling to Mustique in the Caribbean for years with their three children: Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In fact, the proud parents released a snap from their latest tropical vacation to celebrate George’s sixth birthday. 

Wearing one of his go-to short-sleeve polo shirts and blue-and-white striped shorts, George casually poses near a picnic table in the summery setting. The young prince sports freshly rosy cheeks and tousled hair in the sweet snap.

The royal couple have even brought along Kate’s family, including parents Carole and Mike Middleton and siblings Pippa and James.

After Colin Tennat gave land on this Caribbean island to Princess Margaret as a wedding gift in 1960, she built her own private villa here. The princess visited Mustique twice every year and hosted family such as her sister, Queen Elizabeth II, who stopped here after her Silver Jubilee Tour of the West Indies in 1977. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also fallen for the island’s quiet charm.

Anwar Hussein/Getty

The royal family has a special connection to the island. The Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, found it to be a haven when her marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones turned turbulent in the 1970s. The royal had been gifted a 10-acre parcel by the private island’s then owner, Colin Tennant. There, she built a vacation home, christened Les Jolies Eaux (“the beautiful waters”).

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

Princess Diana also loved visiting the Caribbean, sometimes visiting Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. The private island is owned by businessman Richard Branson.

Prince Harry has also vacationed there as an adult with Richard’s children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Instagram

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking for an escape, they often head to Africa. They visited Botswana early in their relationship in the summer of 2016 — after just two dates over two consecutive days in London.

They returned in 2017 to celebrate Meghan’s 36th birthday, and recently shared a never-before-seen photo of their trip on their new Instagram account which showed them assisting with conversation efforts with elephants.

Lichfield/Getty

Each summer when Buckingham Palace opens to the public, Queen Elizabeth heads north to her Scottish estate, Balmoral

The monarch hosts many family members in the highlands, where the royals like to entertain friends, hold dances, picnic and go on shooting parties – all the while battling the nibbling little flies that stalk the heather-covered mountain sides.

Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty

Nicaragua will always hold a special place in the hearts of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank — it’s where he proposed!

The couple first met seven years ago in Verbier, Switzerland. 

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson spent their honeymoon in the Azores, Portugal — and were all smiles upon their return.

Eliotpress/MEGA

Kate’s family, including sister Pippa and brother James, count St. Barts as one of their favorite travel destinations. In fact, the luxury resort Eden Rock is owned by Pippa’s in-laws, David and Jane Matthews.

Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Prince Charles often headed to Klosters, Switzerland, for some winter adventures. In fact, it’s said that’s where Prince Harry and Prince William learned to ski!

But there’s plenty to do in the summer months as well, with activities including hiking, mountain biking and sailing.

Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images via Getty

Klosters also made the perfect destination for a cousins’ getaway!

UK Press via Getty

Prince Andrew and Sarah often brought their daughters on ski holidays in Verbier, Switzerland. In fact, that’s where Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank met!

