Royals on Holiday! See Favorite Vacation Spots of Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and More

Kate Middleton and Prince William know when to call for a little island time. They have been traveling to Mustique in the Caribbean for years with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In fact, the proud parents released a snap from their latest tropical vacation to celebrate George’s sixth birthday.

Wearing one of his go-to short-sleeve polo shirts and blue-and-white striped shorts, George casually poses near a picnic table in the summery setting. The young prince sports freshly rosy cheeks and tousled hair in the sweet snap.

The royal couple have even brought along Kate’s family, including parents Carole and Mike Middleton and siblings Pippa and James.

Ticking off yet another Caribbean island, Queen Elizabeth II visited Mustique (where William and Kate are currently rumoured to be holidaying) with her sister Princess Margaret in 1977. Margaret had a holiday home on the remote island, and the Queen paid it a visit at the end of her Silver Jubilee Tour of the West Indies.

After Colin Tennat gave land on this Caribbean island to Princess Margaret as a wedding gift in 1960, she built her own private villa here. The princess visited Mustique twice every year and hosted family such as her sister, Queen Elizabeth II, who stopped here after her Silver Jubilee Tour of the West Indies in 1977. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also fallen for the island’s quiet charm.