From 'Ma'amburgers' to a Pair of Plums: Revealing the Royals' Most Unexpected Favorite Foods

Prince Charles has a particular fondness for plums, which come from his garden at Highgrove.

"The instruction was to put two plums and a little juice into the bowl and send it into him for breakfast," McGrady once said. "I'd send in two plums and he would take one so it would come back out after breakfast, and I'd put the other plum back into the jar and save it."

He continued, "One morning I thought, 'Okay, he only eats one for breakfast,' so I only put one plum into the bowl and sent it out into the dining room. The attending came through and said, 'Can His Royal Highness have two please?' So I had to keep sending two in every morning."