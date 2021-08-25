From 'Ma'amburgers' to a Pair of Plums: Revealing the Royals' Most Unexpected Favorite Foods
The royal family is refined in every way — though occasionally they enjoy comfort food just like the rest of us!
Queen Elizabeth
She may be the Queen of England (and quite a few other countries), but Queen Elizabeth loves a traditionally American meal: hamburgers! Former royal chef Darren McGrady said that the monarch prefers hers without buns, eaten with a knife and fork and served with cranberries rather than ketchup ... resulting in Foodhub creating a "Ma'amburger" in her honor.
Prince Charles
Prince Charles has a particular fondness for plums, which come from his garden at Highgrove.
"The instruction was to put two plums and a little juice into the bowl and send it into him for breakfast," McGrady once said. "I'd send in two plums and he would take one so it would come back out after breakfast, and I'd put the other plum back into the jar and save it."
He continued, "One morning I thought, 'Okay, he only eats one for breakfast,' so I only put one plum into the bowl and sent it out into the dining room. The attending came through and said, 'Can His Royal Highness have two please?' So I had to keep sending two in every morning."
Prince George
Celebrity chef Aldo Zilli, who has worked with Prince William through their work with the youth homeless charity Centrepoint, revealed Prince George's surprising favorite dish.
"[William's] amazing. I'm waiting for the call because apparently his little boy's favorite is spaghetti carbonara, so I'm waiting for the call to go and cook it for him," Zilli told the Daily Mail.
Princess Charlotte
In February 2019, Kate learned about how food can affect physical and mental well-being during her visit to the Lavender Primary School in support of Children's Mental Health Week.
"Charlotte loves olives," Kate told the school children about her daughter. She added that her kids also help her cook, including their favorite "cheesy pasta" recipe.
Prince Louis
Kate Middleton once said that their family grows their own vegetables, and little Louis is actually a big fan of beetroot! Inspired by Louis' love of beets, Mary Berry made a beetroot and chocolate cake with Kate for a festive TV special.
Prince Philip
Chef Darren McGrady once told Delish that Prince Philip's entree of choice was salmon coulibiac. The Russian dish consists of salmon and vegetables stuffed into a puff pastry.
Kate Middleton
Kate once revealed one of her go-to family dinners to make at home is curry.
"The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium," she said to William. "And I quite like it hot."
She added, "Charlotte is pretty good with heat."
Meghan Markle
The California girl told Eyeswoon in 2015 that her favorite foods are anything "fresh."
"We are so spoiled with our produce there, and my love of simple ingredients prepped well is completely linked to that," she said. "And the diet tends to be healthier as well — açaí bowls, green juices, chopped salads, perfect sushi, grilled fish tacos …. those are all things that make me think of home."
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Camilla can spend hours in her garden eating raw peas.
"I tell you what I really like: eating peas straight from the garden," she told schoolchildren during a 2013 visit, according to The Mirror. "If you take them straight from their pods they're delicious, really sweet. I take all my grandchildren into the garden and they spend hours and hours eating peas."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
The couple love a roast chicken — in fact, it's the dinner they made the night that Harry proposed, they confirmed during their November 2017 engagement interview!
And the recipe has been with Meghan for a long time. In 2016, she told Good Housekeeping, "There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken. If you have an Ina Garten-level roasted chicken recipe, it's a game-changer."
The Queen's Corgis
The monarch's beloved dogs have a diet that includes cabbage, lamb's liver and long-grain rice, according to former royal chef Graham Newbould.