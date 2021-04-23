Royal Family Marks End of Mourning Period Two Weeks After Prince Philip's Death

The royals reversed a change made on their Instagram and Twitter accounts that reflected the official mourning period

Two weeks after the death of Prince Philip, the royal family's official period of mourning has come to an end.

When Queen Elizabeth's husband died on April 9 at the age of 99, the royals began a two-week mourning period. At the direction of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the U.K. also entered a period of national mourning where flags would be flown at half-mast and certain political activities would pause until after Philip's funeral on April 17.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The royal family honored Prince Philip on their social media pages by swapping out their cheerful profile photos with their monograms or symbols. On Friday, they returned to their usual pictures to mark the end of the mourning period.

royal Instagram accounts Credit: kensington royal/ instagram; The Royal Family/ Instagram;Clarence House/ Instagram

Philip's grandson Prince William and granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton swapped out the smiling photo with their three children from last year, when they all participated in the "Clap for Carers" campaign near the start of the coronavirus pandemic outside their Amner Hall country home. In its place was William and Kate's joint monogram. They also changed their cover photo on Twitter to a black-and-white photo of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

The RoyalFamily accounts, which gives updates on Queen Elizabeth and other members of family, had changed their profile photos to the royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who are marking their 16th wedding anniversary on the day of Philip's death, also switched out their profile pictures. They replaced a smiling shot of the couple, which was released to mark Wales Week 2019, with the Prince of Wales's feathers.

duke of edinburg Prince Philip | Credit: www.royal.uk/

The royal family's official website, www.royal.uk, was also taken down and replaced with a tribute to Prince Philip against a black background. The website has now been restored.

Zara and Mike Tindall Prince Philip's funeral | Credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Duke of Edinburgh funeral Queen Elizabeth | Credit: PA

During the mourning period, which included Prince Philip's funeral at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle last weekend, the royals took part in limited engagements.

Queen Elizabeth, who turned 95 on Wednesday, hosted a retirement ceremony just four days after Philip's death at Windsor Castle in honor of Earl Peel who stepped down as Lord Chamberlain a week before Prince Philip died, according to the Court Circular.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!