Royal Oops! Queen Elizabeth's Official Twitter Account Deletes Accidental Post — See What It Said

Even the British royal family isn't immune to an occasional social media mishap.

On Thursday, an odd tweet appeared on the official Twitter for Queen Elizabeth and her family members. It was live for just six minutes before it was deleted, but Gert's Royals captured a screenshot of the accidental post before it was gone.

What did the tweet read? "Thanks."

Despite someone quickly catching the mistake and deleting the tweet, the short yet strange message gained 1,260 likes and 591 retweets.

Still, social media users jumped at the chance to welcome some regal appreciation, even it was accidental. "Well it’s about time I got some recognition!" one commenter said, according to The Daily Mail.

Another quipped, "'You're welcome Liz, and I've kept the receipt in case you want to change it kid, OK?"

In addition to the Royal Family page, Clarence House social media provides updates on Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, while Kensington Royal follows Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Earlier this month, Prince Charles and Camilla's Clarence House Twitter page limited the ability to comment on posts to only those that the account follows or who are mentioned in the tweet. The palace confirmed that they restricted comments after some recent replies broke the Royal Household's social media guidelines, which do not permit the posting of abusive comments.

Some reports say the negative comments were aimed at Camilla in response to the fourth season of The Crown, now airing on Netflix, which focuses largely on the early stages of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana's romance. Throughout the show, Charles and Camilla continue to have a relationship despite being married to different people. The two eventually married in 2005.

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

In March 2019, the palace released official guidelines for how to interact with the royal family’s official social media accounts. The move came after months of social media abuse directed at members of the royal family, specifically towards Meghan Markle.

"We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities," they said.

The guidelines state that comments must not "contain spam, be defamatory of any person, deceive others, be obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful, inflammatory or promote sexually explicit material or violence."

The palace went to say that they “reserve the right to hide or delete comments made on our channels, as well as block users who do not follow these guidelines. We also reserve the right to send any comments we deem appropriate to law enforcement authorities for investigation as we feel necessary or is required by law."

