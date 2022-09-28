Royal Family Debuts New Website Changes After Queen Elizabeth's Mourning Period Ends

King Charles and Queen Camilla feature prominently on the revamped webpage, while some members of the family have been removed

Published on September 28, 2022 12:29 PM
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice observe the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transferred from the gun carriage to the hearse at Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Photo: Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty

The royal family's website was revamped in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.

After the family's mourning period officially ended on Monday, changes were made on royal.uk, their official website. On the homepage, King Charles III and Queen Camilla feature prominently, followed by links remembering the life of Queen Elizabeth.

On the Royal Family tab, the royal couple is followed by updated bios for Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales. Under them are Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, all working members of the royal family.

Royal Family website
www.royal.uk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to California in 2020 after stepping back from their roles as working members of the royal family, are also linked to their bios.

At the bottom is Prince Andrew, who is no longer a senior working royal in the wake of his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Queen's son was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January 2022 after he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of Epstein's former ring. Andrew was also banned from using his HRH ("His Royal Highness") title amid his sexual assault case. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoings.

Princess Michael of Kent and Marie Christine, non-working royals, have been removed from the website.

Royal Family website
www.royal.uk

The change was part of a larger digital refresh following the accession of King Charles.

On Tuesday, the profile photos for the Royal Family's accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook were changed to reflect the new sovereign and Queen Consort. Charles, 73, immediately acceded his mother as monarch after she died "peacefully" at age 96 on September 8.

The new image shows the couple staring straight ahead, the King's military medals on full display. The picture was taken at the Balmoral War Memorial in Scotland in May 2020, on the 75th anniversary of VE Day, when the Allied Forces accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany, the beginning of the end of World War II.

In this picture released by Clarence House, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) take part in a two minute silence to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day at the Balmoral War Memorial on May 8, 2020 near Crathie, United Kingdom. During the event the Prince of Wales laid a wreath and the Duchess of Cornwall placed flowers at the memorial
Prince Charles and Camilla. Amy Muir/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Also Tuesday, the Royal Family released a heartfelt statement on the formal end of Royal Mourning, along with one of Queen Elizabeth's official accession photos, taken in 1952.

"The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended," the statement said. "This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth."

Though national mourning for the late monarch ended in the United Kingdom on September 20, her family remained in mourning for the seven days that followed her state funeral on September 19, a direct wish of the King. Members of the Royal Household Staff, related representatives and troops with ceremonial duties also honored this period of grievance, Buckingham Palace said.

