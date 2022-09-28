Royal Family Debuts New Website Changes After Queen Elizabeth's Mourning Period Ends

The royal family's website was revamped in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.

After the family's mourning period officially ended on Monday, changes were made on royal.uk, their official website. On the homepage, King Charles III and Queen Camilla feature prominently, followed by links remembering the life of Queen Elizabeth.

On the Royal Family tab, the royal couple is followed by updated bios for Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales. Under them are Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, all working members of the royal family.

www.royal.uk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to California in 2020 after stepping back from their roles as working members of the royal family, are also linked to their bios.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

At the bottom is Prince Andrew, who is no longer a senior working royal in the wake of his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Queen's son was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January 2022 after he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of Epstein's former ring. Andrew was also banned from using his HRH ("His Royal Highness") title amid his sexual assault case. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoings.

Princess Michael of Kent and Marie Christine, non-working royals, have been removed from the website.

www.royal.uk

The change was part of a larger digital refresh following the accession of King Charles.

On Tuesday, the profile photos for the Royal Family's accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook were changed to reflect the new sovereign and Queen Consort. Charles, 73, immediately acceded his mother as monarch after she died "peacefully" at age 96 on September 8.

The new image shows the couple staring straight ahead, the King's military medals on full display. The picture was taken at the Balmoral War Memorial in Scotland in May 2020, on the 75th anniversary of VE Day, when the Allied Forces accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany, the beginning of the end of World War II.

Prince Charles and Camilla. Amy Muir/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Also Tuesday, the Royal Family released a heartfelt statement on the formal end of Royal Mourning, along with one of Queen Elizabeth's official accession photos, taken in 1952.

"The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended," the statement said. "This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth."

Though national mourning for the late monarch ended in the United Kingdom on September 20, her family remained in mourning for the seven days that followed her state funeral on September 19, a direct wish of the King. Members of the Royal Household Staff, related representatives and troops with ceremonial duties also honored this period of grievance, Buckingham Palace said.