See How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Joint Monogram Compares to Other Royal Couples' Cyphers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s newly unveiled joint monogram combined their first initials into an elegant and romantic design — but how does it compare to the symbols that appear at the top of other royal couples’ personalized stationery?

The newlyweds’ official joint cypher features an intertwined “H” and “M” in the same cursive style as both Harry and Meghan’s individual cyphers. Sitting atop the initials is a coronet, which features two crosses pattee (a type of Christian cross), four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves.

The design reflects Meghan’s love of calligraphy — she even used to work as a professional calligrapher.

Shortly after the couple’s wedding at St. George’s chapel in Windsor, Meghan was given her individual cypher, which features the same style “M” and exactly the same coronet in black. Harry’s individual design also features a similar crown.

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s official joint cypher also features an ornate design, although their first initials are not combined. A “C” for “Catherine,” Kate’s full name, sits atop a black “W,” both letters in intricate cursive. A coronet that also features crosses pattee and fleurs-de-lys, although more detailed than Harry and Meghan’s combined design, hovers at the top.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana also followed the pattern of initials under a crown, but their joint monogram is much more elaborate than either of their sons’. The embellished “C” and “D” in blue intertwine beneath the Prince of Wales’ feathers. “Ich dein,” which translates to “I serve,” is written on the blue ribbon underneath the coronet.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip‘s dual monogram took a much simpler route than those that followed. A very simple “E” and “P” in yellow sit side-by-side underneath the St. Edward’s crown, the 4-lb., 12-oz. headpiece that the Queen wore for her coronation ceremony in 1953.

These symbols appear on official stationary, such as that would be sent out with the family’s Christmas or thank you card.

Meghan and Harry’s new monograph was unveiled for the first time on Australian television last week, when the presenter of The Today Show, Georgie Gardner, excitedly announced she had received a thank-you letter from Kensington Palace, after sending the couple a wedding gift (a picnic rug featuring a print of the Australian landscape), back in May.

Writing thanks for “the incredibly thoughtful wedding gift,” the couple also apologized for the delay in sending the letter, putting it down to their hectic schedule. “As you can hopefully understand, it has been a very busy time for us,” the anchorwoman read.