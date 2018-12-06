Christmas with the Royals! Every Photo You Need to See of the Royal Family Getting Festive

You’re never too royal to visit with Santa! During a visit to the Olympia International Show Jumping Championships with their mom, brothers Harry and William climbed into Santa’s sleigh.
Martin Keene - PA Images/Getty
1992
Double Kris Kringle! Princess Diana is surrounded by two Santas during a charity Christmas event.
REX/Shutterstock
1995
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie sported matching outfits as they attended a Christmas Pantomime of Cinderella, in support of their mother’s charity.
Tim Graham/Getty
1998
The Queen and the Queen Mother aided Santa in giving gifts of chocolate bars to children at the Ascot races.
Tony Harris- PA Images via Getty
1997
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were all smiles as they held presents from the crowd as they headed into the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church with their father, Prince Andrew.
UK Press via Getty
1998
Sarah Ferguson made a tradition of bringing her daughters to the theater around Christmas – and they event got to pose with the performers!
Tim Graham/Getty
1998
Prince Harry and Prince William took part in the tradition of attending the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church, accepting small gifts from the gathered well wishers.
UK Press via Getty
1999
Fergie and her daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, chat with Santa at the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children party in London.
John Stillwell - PA Images/Getty
2001
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, sttended a Northern Ballet sdaptation Of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol at the New Victoria Theatre.
Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty
2010
Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, waves with Santa as she visits Bath to turn on the Christmas lights.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
2012
Prince Harry poses with a Santa hat as he stands outside the tent at Camp Bastion on December 12, 2012 in Afghanistan, where he served as an Apache Helicopter Pilot/Gunner with 662 Sqd Army Air Corps.
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty
2012
Queen Elizabeth records her annual Christmas message to the Commonwealth in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty
2014
Master gift wrapper! Kate Middleton lends her skills during a visit to the Northside Center for Child Development in New York City.
Mark Stewart - Pool/Getty
2015
Kate hugs a young boy after receiving a present as she attends the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party. She joined groups of families in festive activities designed to help pupils reflect on the positive progress in their social relationships and communication skills.
Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty
2016
Prince William focuses all his attention on decorating a gingerbread house during a charity Christmas party that he attended with Kate and Harry.
ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP/Ge
2016
Family outing! Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William attend the Christmas service at St. Mark’s Church in Bucklebury.
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty
2016
Following the service, George enjoyed a favorite holiday treat: a candy cane!
ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty
2016
Charlotte held onto her treat as she exited the church, hand-in-hand with mom.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
2017
Prince William shared Prince George’s Christmas Wish List (he wanted a police car!) with Santa during a visit to a holiday market in Finland.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty
2017
Fergie posed with a rather fit Santa as she attended the Lady Garden Gala in aid of Silent No More Gynaecological Cancer Fund and Cancer Research.
