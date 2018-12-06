Christmas with the Royals! Every Photo You Need to See of the Royal Family Getting Festive

You're never too royal for a sit on Santa's lap! See Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth and more during their Christmas celebrations

Stephanie Petit
December 06, 2018 10:47 AM
<p>Christmas at Windsor Castle! Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip put the finishing touches on the Christmas tree in a still from the ITV-BBC film documentary <em>The Royal Family</em>.</p>
1969

Christmas at Windsor Castle! Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip put the finishing touches on the Christmas tree in a still from the ITV-BBC film documentary The Royal Family.

Bettmann/Getty
<p>Princess Diana smiles with Santa Claus during a visit to London&#8217;s Great Ormond Street Hospital.</p>
1987

Princess Diana smiles with Santa Claus during a visit to London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Brendan Beirne/REX/Shutterstock
<p>A young Prince Harry dressed up as a red and green elf to take part in his&nbsp;school&#8217;s nativity play.</p>
1987

A young Prince Harry dressed up as a red and green elf to take part in his school’s nativity play.

Tim Graham/Getty
<p>The following year, Harry was upgraded to an important role: a shepherd! (Prince George also takes part in the tradition. In 2017, Prince William <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-george-sheep-school-nativity-play/">revealed his son played the part of a sheep</a>!)</p>
1988

The following year, Harry was upgraded to an important role: a shepherd! (Prince George also takes part in the tradition. In 2017, Prince William revealed his son played the part of a sheep!)

Tim Graham/Getty
<p>You&#8217;re never too royal to visit with Santa! During a visit to the Olympia International Show Jumping Championships with their mom, brothers Harry and William climbed into Santa&#8217;s sleigh.</p>
1990

You’re never too royal to visit with Santa! During a visit to the Olympia International Show Jumping Championships with their mom, brothers Harry and William climbed into Santa’s sleigh.

Martin Keene - PA Images/Getty
<p>Double Kris Kringle! Princess Diana is surrounded by two Santas during a charity Christmas event.</p>
1992

Double Kris Kringle! Princess Diana is surrounded by two Santas during a charity Christmas event.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie sported matching outfits as they attended a Christmas Pantomime of Cinderella, in support of their mother&#8217;s charity.</p>
1995

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie sported matching outfits as they attended a Christmas Pantomime of Cinderella, in support of their mother’s charity.

Tim Graham/Getty
<p>The Queen and the Queen Mother aided Santa in giving gifts of chocolate bars to children at the Ascot races.</p>
1998

The Queen and the Queen Mother aided Santa in giving gifts of chocolate bars to children at the Ascot races.

Tony Harris- PA Images via Getty
<p>Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were all smiles as they held presents from the crowd as they headed into the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church with their father, Prince Andrew.</p>
1997

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were all smiles as they held presents from the crowd as they headed into the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church with their father, Prince Andrew.

UK Press via Getty
<p>Sarah Ferguson made a tradition of bringing her daughters to the theater around Christmas &ndash; and they event got to pose with the performers!</p>
1998

Sarah Ferguson made a tradition of bringing her daughters to the theater around Christmas – and they event got to pose with the performers!

Tim Graham/Getty
<p>Prince Harry and Prince William took part in the tradition of attending&nbsp;the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church, accepting small gifts from the gathered well wishers.&nbsp;</p>
1998

Prince Harry and Prince William took part in the tradition of attending the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church, accepting small gifts from the gathered well wishers. 

UK Press via Getty
<p>Fergie and her daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, chat with Santa at the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children party in London.</p>
1999

Fergie and her daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, chat with Santa at the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children party in London.

John Stillwell - PA Images/Getty
<p>Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, sttended a Northern Ballet sdaptation Of Charles Dickens&#8217; classic <em>A Christmas Carol</em> at the New Victoria Theatre.</p>
2001

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, sttended a Northern Ballet sdaptation Of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol at the New Victoria Theatre.

Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty
<p>Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, waves with Santa as she visits Bath to turn on the Christmas lights.</p>
2010

Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, waves with Santa as she visits Bath to turn on the Christmas lights.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
<p>Prince Harry poses with a Santa hat as he stands outside the tent at Camp Bastion on December 12, 2012 in Afghanistan, where he served as an Apache Helicopter Pilot/Gunner with 662 Sqd Army Air Corps.</p>
2012

Prince Harry poses with a Santa hat as he stands outside the tent at Camp Bastion on December 12, 2012 in Afghanistan, where he served as an Apache Helicopter Pilot/Gunner with 662 Sqd Army Air Corps.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty
<p>Queen Elizabeth records her annual Christmas message to the Commonwealth in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.</p>
2012

Queen Elizabeth records her annual Christmas message to the Commonwealth in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty
<p>Master gift wrapper! Kate Middleton lends her skills during a visit to the Northside Center for Child Development in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
2014

Master gift wrapper! Kate Middleton lends her skills during a visit to the Northside Center for Child Development in New York City. 

Mark Stewart - Pool/Getty
<p>Kate hugs a young boy after receiving a present as she attends the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party. She joined groups of families in festive activities designed to help pupils reflect on the positive progress in their social relationships and communication skills.</p>
2015

Kate hugs a young boy after receiving a present as she attends the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party. She joined groups of families in festive activities designed to help pupils reflect on the positive progress in their social relationships and communication skills.

Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty
<p>Prince William focuses all his attention on decorating a gingerbread house&nbsp;during a charity Christmas party that he attended with Kate and Harry.</p>
2016

Prince William focuses all his attention on decorating a gingerbread house during a charity Christmas party that he attended with Kate and Harry.

ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP/Ge
<p>Family outing! Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William&nbsp;attend the Christmas service at St. Mark&#8217;s Church in Bucklebury.</p>
2016

Family outing! Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William attend the Christmas service at St. Mark’s Church in Bucklebury.

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty
<p>Following the service, George enjoyed a favorite holiday treat: a candy cane!</p>
2016

Following the service, George enjoyed a favorite holiday treat: a candy cane!

ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty
<p>Charlotte held onto her treat as she exited the church, hand-in-hand with mom.</p>
2016

Charlotte held onto her treat as she exited the church, hand-in-hand with mom.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>Prince William shared Prince George&#8217;s Christmas Wish List (he <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-george-toy-christmas-list-prince-william-photo/">wanted a police car</a>!) with Santa during a visit to a holiday market in Finland.</p>
2017

Prince William shared Prince George’s Christmas Wish List (he wanted a police car!) with Santa during a visit to a holiday market in Finland.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty
<p>Fergie posed with a rather fit Santa as she attended the Lady Garden Gala in aid of Silent No More Gynaecological Cancer Fund and Cancer Research.</p>
2017

Fergie posed with a rather fit Santa as she attended the Lady Garden Gala in aid of Silent No More Gynaecological Cancer Fund and Cancer Research.

Dave M. Benett/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-christmas-walk-kate-middleton-prince-harry/">Meghan Markle&#8217;s first royal Christmas</a>! Prince Harry&#8217;s now-bride joined the Royal Fab Four at the 2017 Christmas Day church service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene.</p>
2017

Meghan Markle’s first royal Christmas! Prince Harry’s now-bride joined the Royal Fab Four at the 2017 Christmas Day church service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene.

Chris Jackson/Getty
