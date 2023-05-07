Royal Family Change Social Media Profiles Following Coronation — See the Pics They Chose

It's been a big weekend for the royal family, and they are fully basking in the moment.

Following the coronation of King Charles on Saturday, the official social media accounts for the royal family traded in their old profile pictures for new images taken during the coronation.

The royal family's Instagram and Twitter accounts chose a picture of Queen Camilla and King Charles overlooking the crowds of supporters from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The incredible image gives a rare look from behind the scenes, which most supporters don't get to see.

The stunning image was taken by Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson, who raved about the momentous occasion and special picture on his personal Instagram page. "An honour to shoot 'behind the scenes' and a never seen before angle from today's historic Coronation, what a day!!!!!! Save a 🥂 for me! 🇬🇧," he wrote.

The Royal Family Twitter page also swapped their header image to one of the monarch and members of the royal family on the balcony.

Included in the picture are Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — as well as Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and other senior members of the royal family.

A compilation video from Coronation Day that included the balcony image is also pinned to the top of the royals' Instagram page.