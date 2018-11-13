See Meghan Markle and Prince George Crack Up in the Most Candid Royal Family Photo Ever

Say cheese!

The royals are all smiles in a new set of family pictures taken in the gardens of Clarence House by photographer Chris Jackson and released in honor of Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday on Wednesday, including one exceptionally candid image.

From mom-to-be Meghan Markle‘s huge laugh to Kate Middleton‘s familiar outfit choice, here are five things to look for in the special snap:

1. Prince George Shares a Close Bond with Grandpa

The 5-year-old son of Kate and Prince William is clearly comfortable with Prince Charles, laughing while perched on his grandfather’s knee. Charles makes sure to keep George (in Amaia) steady by placing his hands under the little prince’s arms as he sits on the bench in front of his two sons.

In the new documentary marking Charles’ 70th birthday, William says his father is “brilliant” with George, Princess Charlotte, 3, and nearly 7-month-old Prince Louis. But William also says he wishes that his dad would slow down enough to be able to spare more time for them.

“It’s something I’m working more heavily on, put it that way,” William, 36, said in the documentary, which aired on BBC One last week. “I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children.”

2. Princess Charlotte Is a Cuddler

Although Princess Charlotte often clings to her parents — from being picked up by Kate to holding hands with William — it’s clear that she has plenty of love to spread around. In the shot, Charlotte grins as she leans in close to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who wraps one hand around the princess and points towards the camera with the other.

Charlotte was also recently photographed getting cuddles from her mom’s pal Sophie Carter, when the royal served as one of Carter’s bridesmaids (while George was among the chosen four pageboys) at her September wedding.

3. Meghan Is in Hysterics

Royal fans may never know what was so funny, but Prince Harry‘s bride was certainly in on the joke!

While everyone in the photo has a big smile on their face, Meghan is bent over laughing. The newlywed (who wore Givenchy, her wedding dress designer, for the portraits) had extra reason to be happy at the time of the photo — she was newly pregnant with her first child when the snap was taken in early September (although the exciting news wasn’t made public until the following month).

4. Prince Louis Looks Like His Big Brother

Not only does the youngest of Kate and William’s children share his older siblings’ full cheeks, but he also bears a striking resemblance to his brother George.

5. Kate’s Dress Made an Appearance at Meghan and Harry’s Royal Wedding

There’s a reason the royal’s navy and white polka dot dress looks so familiar — and this time, it’s not one of Kate’s famous royal rewears!

Abigail Spencer, one of Meghan’s Suits costars, chose the $2,355 floor-length polka dot design by the Italian-born, London-based designer Alessandra Rich for the royal wedding in May.

Two months later, Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton chose a similar pale blue silk crepe de chine pleated dress by the designer for Prince Louis‘ christening.