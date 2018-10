Mark Your Calendars! The Royal Family's Busy October, from Eugenie's Wedding to Pippa's Due Date

After stepping away from royal duties ahead of the birth of Prince Louis on April 23, Kate Middleton will visit the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground on Tuesday, marking the end of her maternity leave.

The 36-year-old royal is set to take part in sporadic engagements during October and through to the end of the year. She will return to her usual busy schedule come January.

Kate didn’t completely disappear from the public eye after welcoming her third child. She joined the royal family to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May, stepped out again in June for Trooping the Colour, and appeared for the first time as a family of five of Louis’ christening in July. She also enjoyed her summer, attending Wimbledon twice in one weekend and cheering on William at his charity polo match while her two eldest kids goofed off in the grass.