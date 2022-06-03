Then and Now: See Photos of the Royal Family at the 2002 and 2022 Jubilees

Look back at the royal family at Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee, and see how they compare to the 2022 Platinum Jubilee — 20 years later! 

By Andrea Wurzburger June 03, 2022 02:02 PM

2002: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Trooping the Colour

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Celebrating her 50th Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II wore a bright orange ensemble and stood on the balcony with husband Prince Philip at the 2002 Trooping the Colour. 

2022: Queen Elizabeth at Trooping the Colour

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

In 2022, the monarch celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in a beautiful blue ensemble. Her husband, Prince Philip, died on April 9, 2021, at 99 years old. 

2002: Prince William at the Golden Jubilee

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince William flashed a smile as he celebrated his grandmother's Golden Jubilee in June 2002. Born on June 21, 1982, he was just shy of his 20th birthday during the celebrations. 

2022: Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Service of Thanksgiving

Credit: MATT DUNHAM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Twenty years later, Prince William attended Jubilee celebrations with his wife, Kate Middleton, whom he married in April 2011. 

2022: The Cambridges at Trooping the Colour

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The pair share three children together: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. In 2022, they watched Trooping the Colour together from the Buckingham Palace balcony. 

2002: Prince Harry During Trooping the Colour

Credit: rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty

Prince Harry, then 17, smiled as he rode in a carriage during Trooping the Colour. 

2022: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Service of Thanksgiving

Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Twenty years later, Prince Harry is married to Meghan Markle and a father of two — Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, who celebrates her 1st birthday on June 4! 

2002: Prince William at the Golden Jubilee

Credit: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP via Getty

In 2002, Prince William held his ears at the 'Party at the Palace' event in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. 

2022: Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Like father, like son! In 2022, Prince William's youngest child, Louis, blocked out the noise of the flyover during Trooping the Colour. 

2002: The Royal Family Waves from the Balcony at Buckingham Palace

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

In 2002, the royal family waved to the crowds of well-wishers from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. 

2022: The Royal Family on the Balcony at Buckingham Palace

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

In 2022, the royal family looked out onto the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. 

2002: The Royal Family at the National Service of Thanksgiving

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

In 2002, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attended the National Service of Thanksgiving with the rest of the royal family at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. 

2022: The Royal Family at the Service of Thanksgiving

Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

The royal family attended the 2022 National Service of Thanksgiving. This year, Queen Elizabeth missed out on the service, with the palace announcing the day before that the monarch would not be attending due to feeling "some discomfort" at Trooping the Colour due to ongoing mobility issues.

2002: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at the Service of Thanksgiving

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

In 2002, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice sat with their father, Prince Andrew, and alongside their cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, at the Service of Thanksgiving. 

2022: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at the Service of Thanksgiving

Credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty

Twenty years later, Princess Beatrice (pictured speaking with her sister at the service) is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie is married to Jack Brooksbank. The sisters both welcomed babies in 2021: Beatrice had a baby girl, Sienna, in September, while Eugenie welcomed son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February of that year. 

Also pictured: Prince Edward Count of Wessex, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise, and James Viscount Severn. 

2002: The Royal Family at St. Paul's Cathedral

Credit: Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

In 2002, the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne, Timothy Laurence and Peter and Zara Phillips, exited St. Paul's Cathedral after the Service of Thanksgiving. 

2022: The Royal Family Enters St. Paul's Cathedral

Credit: Dan Kitwood -WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, entered St. Paul's Cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving.  

By Andrea Wurzburger