Fan Photos of the Royal Family Featured in Palace Exhibit (Including One from William and Kate's Wedding!)
The palace put out a call for the public's photos of the royal family, and now a selection will be featured in the exhibit, "Life Through a Royal Lens"
An entry from an American made the cut — Elizabeth from Los Angeles snapped Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip enjoying the Badminton Horse Trials in 1980.
"My boyfriend and I were two American teenagers studying in London," she said. "We were hitchhiking outside of Bath and were picked up by a couple going to the horse trials, and they ended up taking us with them! It was 42 years ago and still one of the best days of my life."
Jonathan from Hastings was in the crowd when Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their 2011 wedding.
"We were visiting London for the day of Kate & William's wedding," Jonathan said. "Trying desperately to see them in the crowd, I took this photo which I felt captured the newness and joy of the occasion but also the many times throughout our history this has happened before."
George from Kensington made the cut with his striking black and white image of Princess Diana during a visit to the West London Methodist Mission in Marylebone from 1993.
Mike from Maidenhead caught a poignant look at Queen Elizabeth in March 2008, with a Union Jack reflecting on the car window.
"I had gone to Windsor with my sister and brother-in-law to watch the arrival of President Sarkosy and his wife with great hope that we would catch a glimpse of The Queen," he recalled. "This was a state visit by the French President and so the town was decorated with many flags. As we waited in the crowd on High Street in Windsor, the Queen drove past us heading for Eton & Windsor Riverside Station to greet the President. I'd like to say that the image I captured was a result of my careful planning, but as is the case on such occasions it was pure serendipity that I caught Her Majesty with the Union Flag reflected in the car window."
Denis from Lichfield (as donated by his daughter Diana) snapped a photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip from their visit to Stourbridge in April 1957.
"The Queen and Prince Philip were on a tour of the West Midlands and the photograph was taken in Mary Stevens Park, Stourbridge. My father died in 1968 and was a keen amateur photographer all his life. He was a member of the Hagley Camera club and won competitions both locally and nationally," said Diana.
A smiling photo of the Queen Mother at the August 1989 Sandringham Flower Show was submitted Edward from King's Lynn.
"We are beyond thrilled to have been fortunate enough to have two images selected," his family said. "The images were taken by my uncle who sadly passed away in November 2021. We inherited them as part of his estate, and it means so much to myself and my family that his work is going to be displayed in Kensington Palace."
Paul from Leeds captured a happy moment between Prince William and Sir David Attenborough in September 2019.
"Seeing the legendary Sir David was wonderful — I told him when I met him how I'd grown up watching his shows," Paul said. "Prince William joked, 'He thought nobody would turn up to see him, he was wrong!' They were sat on a stage, listening to speeches. They just looked at each other and just laughed!"
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall gave a wave during a carriage ride at the Sandringham Flower Show in 2019, caught by an amateur photographer.