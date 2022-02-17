Fan Photos of the Royal Family Featured in Palace Exhibit (Including One from William and Kate's Wedding!)

An entry from an American made the cut — Elizabeth from Los Angeles snapped Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip enjoying the Badminton Horse Trials in 1980.

"My boyfriend and I were two American teenagers studying in London," she said. "We were hitchhiking outside of Bath and were picked up by a couple going to the horse trials, and they ended up taking us with them! It was 42 years ago and still one of the best days of my life."