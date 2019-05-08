It appears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t the only ones who haven’t caught enough shut-eye recently!

Shortly after the new parents revealed they had named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the royal family ensured that he would be warmly welcomed into the lineage by creating his own page on their website.

Though the gesture itself was sweet, there was one small error that stuck out: the royal family introduced the newborn as the “first child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge” — a.k.a. Prince William and Kate Middleton. (Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.)

Of course, royal fans were quick to pick up on the error and made light of the situation on social media.

“I think I speak for all of us who have been working on the Baby Sussex Story when I say that mistakes happen to the best of us when we’re tired!” wrote one user, who screenshotted the typo on the website.

I think I speak for all of us who have been working on the Baby Sussex Story when I say that mistakes happen to the best of us when we’re tired! pic.twitter.com/0pSqHJEdlt — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 8, 2019

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor Press Association via AP

“Hmmmm, another new twist,” joked someone else. “has anyone informed the Cambridge I have a funny feeling they don’t know”

“Someone must tell Katherine she just had a baby without her consent,” someone else similarly added.

“It was a pretty bad mistake. They had one job…” wrote another fan.

Despite the error — which has since been edited to the correct names — many were understanding and acknowledged how these things happen sometimes.

“It’s all good. We know what was meant,” wrote one fan, while another said, “S— happens, we’re not robots, we’re only human”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Earlier on Wednesday, Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, stepped out with their newborn son at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle, where they had their wedding reception last May.

Wearing a white sleeveless dress by London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner, Meghan was glowing as she stood beside Harry, who held their baby boy in his arms.

Asked what it’s like being a new mom, Meghan said: “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

She went on to say that her son “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm,” — to which Harry quipped back, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

When asked about parenting, Harry said: “It’s great. Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie Press Association via AP

A few hours later, the royal couple revealed the name they had chosen for their baby in a post on Instagram.

The post featured a photo of Meghan, Harry, Archie, Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, grandfather, Prince Phillip, and Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” the post read. “This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Archie, of course, is a shortened version of the name Archibald, meaning genuine and bold or brave. Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll of Scotland was also an ancestor of Princess Diana’s. Using the nickname as a first name gives it a more casual, American vibe — while the baby’s middle name, Harrison, originated in the Middle Ages as a patronymic meaning “son of Henry” or “son of Harry.”

The surname Mountbatten-Windsor, meanwhile, belongs to all the children and descendants of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Archie, Queen Elizabeth, grandfather, Prince Phillip, and Doria Ragland Chris Allerton/ ©️SussexRoyal

Meghan and Harry welcomed their son in the early morning on May 6. The couple decided to keep many of the details around the arrival of their baby private, but they announced that they’d be sharing more in the forthcoming days.

Harry shared his baby joy hours after the birth on Monday, telling reporters: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.”

“But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody,” Harry continued.

“I haven’t been to many births, this is definitely my first birth,” he added. “It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”