9 Things Royal Fans Have to Look Forward to in 2019, from Baby Sussex to Another Royal Wedding

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement released in October.
It’s unknown where she’ll enroll, but many predict she’ll join big brother Prince George, 5, at Thomas’s Battersea. And like George’s first day in 2017, there will likely be an adorable photo op – or first day of school snaps by mom Kate Middleton herself!
The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston are getting married this spring. They are following Prince Harry and Meghan as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s footsteps by walking down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Also like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Lady Gabriella will have her reception at Frogmore House.
“It will be a private wedding for family and friends,” says a Buckingham Palace source – and there won’t be any carriage ride or view from outside the castle for members of the public. It is also likely that there will only be minimal media access, with only pictures released of the couple and wedding party as they leave the chapel.
Windsor, located about 30 miles west of London, is a “special place” for the couple, their spokesman says — and was, of course, the setting for their wedding in May.
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
MORE GEORGE AND CHARLOTTE!
George and Charlotte had a busy year in 2018, acting as members of the bridal party for three weddings. They’ll likely join their parents for more outings and be present for their new cousin’s christening in the coming year.
Press Association via AP Images
MEGHAN WILL ANNOUNCE PATRONAGES
It’s likely that Meghan will announce the charities for which she will officially act as a patron in the coming months. Since her May wedding, the Duchess of Sussex has already shown interest in several good causes, including the Hubb Community Kitchen.
She took an enthusiastic part in the first public forum of the Foundation in February, alongside Kate and William and her then-fiancé Harry. At the time, she vowed to “hit the ground running” as she focuses on “girls’ empowerment and women’s empowerment,” among other causes.
The Queen’s granddaughter, Zara, and her husband, Mike Tindall, welcomed their second daughter in July 2018. While their older child Mia often accompanies her parents to events, Lena Elizabeth has yet to make her public debut. Cross your fingers that 2019 is the year!
“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement released in October.
It’s unknown where she’ll enroll, but many predict she’ll join big brother Prince George, 5, at Thomas’s Battersea. And like George’s first day in 2017, there will likely be an adorable photo op – or first day of school snaps by mom Kate Middleton herself!
Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston are getting married this spring. They are following Prince Harry and Meghan as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s footsteps by walking down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Also like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Lady Gabriella will have her reception at Frogmore House.
“It will be a private wedding for family and friends,” says a Buckingham Palace source – and there won’t be any carriage ride or view from outside the castle for members of the public. It is also likely that there will only be minimal media access, with only pictures released of the couple and wedding party as they leave the chapel.
Windsor, located about 30 miles west of London, is a “special place” for the couple, their spokesman says — and was, of course, the setting for their wedding in May.
Advertisement
6 of 9Press Association via AP Images
MORE GEORGE AND CHARLOTTE!
George and Charlotte had a busy year in 2018, acting as members of the bridal party for three weddings. They’ll likely join their parents for more outings and be present for their new cousin’s christening in the coming year.
Advertisement
7 of 9Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
MEGHAN WILL ANNOUNCE PATRONAGES
It’s likely that Meghan will announce the charities for which she will officially act as a patron in the coming months. Since her May wedding, the Duchess of Sussex has already shown interest in several good causes, including the Hubb Community Kitchen.
She took an enthusiastic part in the first public forum of the Foundation in February, alongside Kate and William and her then-fiancé Harry. At the time, she vowed to “hit the ground running” as she focuses on “girls’ empowerment and women’s empowerment,” among other causes.
The Queen’s granddaughter, Zara, and her husband, Mike Tindall, welcomed their second daughter in July 2018. While their older child Mia often accompanies her parents to events, Lena Elizabeth has yet to make her public debut. Cross your fingers that 2019 is the year!
You May Like
Read More
Stay in the Know
Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story