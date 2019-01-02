9 Things Royal Fans Have to Look Forward to in 2019, from Baby Sussex to Another Royal Wedding

This will be a banner year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will become first-time parents!

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement released in October.

Although the exact due date is unknown, Meghan placed a hand on her baby bump during their Christmas Day outing and told the crowd, “We’re nearly there!”