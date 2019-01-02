9 Things Royal Fans Have to Look Forward to in 2019, from Baby Sussex to Another Royal Wedding

After 2018 brought royal weddings, new members of the family and milestone birthday celebrations, it's going to be hard to top – but there's plenty to be excited for in 2019

Stephanie Petit
January 02, 2019 02:45 PM
<p>This will be a banner year for&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/">Prince Harry</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/">Meghan Markle</a>, who will become first-time parents!&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,&#8221; Kensington Palace said in a statement released in October.</p> <p>Although the exact due date is unknown,&nbsp;Meghan&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-touching-baby-bump-positive-effect-experts-weigh-in/">placed a hand on her baby bump</a>&nbsp;during their Christmas Day outing and told the crowd, <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-hints-baby-due-date-christmas/">&#8220;We&#8217;re nearly there!&#8221;</a></p>
BABY SUSSEX ARRIVES

This will be a banner year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will become first-time parents! 

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement released in October.

Although the exact due date is unknown, Meghan placed a hand on her baby bump during their Christmas Day outing and told the crowd, “We’re nearly there!”

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte">Princess Charlotte</a>, 3, started preschool at&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-charlotte-preschool-photos/">Willcocks Nursery School</a>&nbsp;in Jan. 2018, but in September of this year, she&#8217;ll head to big kid school!&nbsp;</p> <p>It&#8217;s unknown where she&#8217;ll enroll, but many predict she&#8217;ll join big brother <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george">Prince George</a>, 5, at&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-georges-first-day-school-thomas-battersea/">Thomas&#8217;s Battersea</a>. And like George&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-georges-official-first-day-of-school-photo-is-here-see-the-father-son-sweetness/">first day</a> in 2017, there will likely be an adorable photo op &ndash; or first day of school snaps by mom Kate Middleton herself!</p>
PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL

Princess Charlotte, 3, started preschool at Willcocks Nursery School in Jan. 2018, but in September of this year, she’ll head to big kid school! 

It’s unknown where she’ll enroll, but many predict she’ll join big brother Prince George, 5, at Thomas’s Battersea. And like George’s first day in 2017, there will likely be an adorable photo op – or first day of school snaps by mom Kate Middleton herself!

The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Since his birth in April, royal fans have only had limited glimpses of <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/">Prince Louis</a>: his <a href="https://people.com/royals/royal-baby-prince-first-photos/">debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing</a>&nbsp;hours after his birth, <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-louis-laughing-happy-new-christening-portrait-kate-middleton/">his christening</a> and his cute appearances in <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-william-kate-middleton-family-christmas-card-george-charlotte-louis/">family portraits</a>. In 2019, when he&#8217;ll celebrate his first birthday, let&#8217;s hope for more of Louis&#8217; big smile.</p>
FIRSTS FOR PRINCE LOUIS

Since his birth in April, royal fans have only had limited glimpses of Prince Louis: his debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing hours after his birth, his christening and his cute appearances in family portraits. In 2019, when he’ll celebrate his first birthday, let’s hope for more of Louis’ big smile.

Matt Porteous/PA Wire
<p>Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston are <a href="https://people.com/royals/lady-gabriella-windsor-wedding-details-st-georges-chapel-spring/">getting married this spring</a>.&nbsp;They are following&nbsp;Prince Harry&nbsp;and&nbsp;Meghan&nbsp;as well as&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/">Princess Eugenie</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/jack-brooksbank">Jack Brooksbank</a>&#8216;s footsteps by walking down the aisle at&nbsp;St. George&#8217;s Chapel at Windsor Castle.&nbsp;Also like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Lady Gabriella will have her reception at Frogmore House.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;It will be a private wedding for family and friends,&#8221; says a Buckingham Palace source &ndash; and there won&rsquo;t be any carriage ride or view from outside the castle for members of the public. It is also likely that there will only be minimal media access, with only pictures released of the couple and wedding party as they leave the chapel.</p>
ANOTHER ROYAL WEDDING

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston are getting married this spring. They are following Prince Harry and Meghan as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s footsteps by walking down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Also like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Lady Gabriella will have her reception at Frogmore House. 

“It will be a private wedding for family and friends,” says a Buckingham Palace source – and there won’t be any carriage ride or view from outside the castle for members of the public. It is also likely that there will only be minimal media access, with only pictures released of the couple and wedding party as they leave the chapel.

Blitz Pictures/REX/Shutterstock
<p>New year, new baby&hellip; new home!</p> <p>In 2019, Meghan and Harry <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-meghan-markle-moving-out-kensington-palace/">will leave Kensington Palace</a> for&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-meghan-markle-frogmore-cottage-photo/">Windsor Castle&#8217;s Frogmore Cottage</a>.</p> <p>Windsor, located&nbsp;about 30 miles west of London,&nbsp;is a &#8220;special place&#8221; for the couple, their spokesman says &mdash; and was, of course, the setting for&nbsp;<a>their wedding</a>&nbsp;in May.</p>
MEGHAN AND HARRY'S BIG MOVE

New year, new baby… new home!

In 2019, Meghan and Harry will leave Kensington Palace for Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage.

Windsor, located about 30 miles west of London, is a “special place” for the couple, their spokesman says — and was, of course, the setting for their wedding in May.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>George and Charlotte had a busy year in 2018, acting as <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-george-princess-charlotte-sophie-carter-wedding/">members of the bridal party</a> for three weddings. They&#8217;ll likely join their parents for more outings and be present for their new cousin&#8217;s christening in the coming year.&nbsp;</p>
MORE GEORGE AND CHARLOTTE!

George and Charlotte had a busy year in 2018, acting as members of the bridal party for three weddings. They’ll likely join their parents for more outings and be present for their new cousin’s christening in the coming year. 

Press Association via AP Images
<p>It&#8217;s likely that Meghan will announce the charities for which she will officially act as a patron in the coming months. Since her May wedding, the Duchess of Sussex has already shown interest in several good causes, including the <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-hugs-members-community-kitchen-congratulate-baby-news/">Hubb Community Kitchen</a>.&nbsp;</p> <p>She took an enthusiastic part in the first public forum of the Foundation in February, alongside Kate and William and her then-fianc&eacute; Harry. At the time, she <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-william-harry-meghan-markle-kate-middleton-first-appearance-together/">vowed to &#8220;hit the ground running&#8221;</a>&nbsp;as she focuses on &#8220;girls&#8217; empowerment and women&rsquo;s empowerment,&#8221; among other causes.</p>
MEGHAN WILL ANNOUNCE PATRONAGES

It’s likely that Meghan will announce the charities for which she will officially act as a patron in the coming months. Since her May wedding, the Duchess of Sussex has already shown interest in several good causes, including the Hubb Community Kitchen

She took an enthusiastic part in the first public forum of the Foundation in February, alongside Kate and William and her then-fiancé Harry. At the time, she vowed to “hit the ground running” as she focuses on “girls’ empowerment and women’s empowerment,” among other causes.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-edward/">Prince Edward</a>, the youngest of the Queen&#8217;s four children, will celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary in June with his wife, <a href="https://people.com/tag/sophie-of-wessex/">Sophie, Countess of Wessex</a>.</p>
A MILESTONE ANNIVERSARY

Prince Edward, the youngest of the Queen’s four children, will celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary in June with his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

MIKE SIMMONDS/AFP/Getty
<p>The Queen&#8217;s granddaughter, Zara, and her husband, Mike Tindall, welcomed their <a href="https://people.com/royals/zara-tindall-announces-baby-daughter-name/">second daughter</a> in July 2018. While their older child Mia often accompanies her parents to events, Lena Elizabeth has yet to make her public debut. Cross your fingers that 2019 is the year!</p>
BABY LENA'S DEBUT

The Queen’s granddaughter, Zara, and her husband, Mike Tindall, welcomed their second daughter in July 2018. While their older child Mia often accompanies her parents to events, Lena Elizabeth has yet to make her public debut. Cross your fingers that 2019 is the year!

Stephen Pond/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
