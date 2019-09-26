Royal Engagement Rings! See How Princess Beatrice's New Accessory Compares to Other Stunners

From custom designs to rings picked out of catalogs, royal engagement rings are unique as the women who wear them. Scroll through to get closeup views of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice and more royal ladies' stunning accessories.
By Stephanie Petit
September 26, 2019 01:50 PM

Princess Eugenie

When Princess Beatrice‘s fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi asked her to marry him in Italy in Sept. 2019, he did so with a bespoke platinum and diamond ring by British jeweler Shaun Leane, a favorite of Meghan Markle.

Princess Eugenie/Press Association Images

The ring is set with diamonds “of the highest color and clarity,” all of which are ethically sourced. With a mix of Art Deco and Victorian design elements, the finished piece was a collaborative effort with the groom-to-be very much involved.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry put a ring on it! He proposed to Meghan Markle in 2017 with a three-stone diamond engagement ring that Harry designed himself.

Zak Hussein/Splash News

The two smaller stones are from his late mother Princess Diana’s personal collection, while the center stone is from Botswana, a country that is close to his heart. 

It was crafted by British jewelers Cleave and Company, who are the jewelers to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton in Oct. 2010 with a sentimental piece: the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that once belonged to his mother, Princess Diana.

The 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire is surrounded with 14 solitaire diamonds and set in 18-karat white gold. When it was made, Garrard was inspired by a sapphire-and-diamond cluster brooch that was crafted for Prince Albert in 1840 — he gave it to Queen Victoria as a wedding present, which she donned that day as her “something blue.”

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Diana’s ring was featured in a Garrard catalog, setting it apart from the usually custom made wedding rings for royals.

Hulton Archive/Getty

Prince Philip turned to his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg (later known as Princess Andrew of Greece and Denmark), when it came time to propose to the future Queen Elizabeth. Princess Alice gave her son a diamond-and-aquamarine encrusted tiara that she had been given as a wedding gift.

Prince Philip worked with a local jeweler to repurpose the tiara’s diamonds into an engagement ring featuring a brilliant-cut diamond solitaire with five pavé diamonds on each side all in a classic platinum setting.

Jonathan Brady/Pa/Getty

After dating for about seven years, Jack Brooksbank proposed to Princess Eugenie during a trip to Nicaragua in Jan. 2018. 

Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty

Her unique engagement ring features a blush-colored padparadscha sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds…inspired by her mother’s ring.

Tim Graham/Getty

Prince Andrew popped the question to Sarah Ferguson in 1986 with a Burmese ruby ring from Garrard. The gem, inspired by Fergie’s recognizable red hair, was surrounded by 10 diamonds, forming on a flower pattern on a yellow gold band.

When asked about the ring in their first engagement interview, Fergie called the ring “stunning” and “red.”

Tim Graham/Getty

“It’s something that we’ve discussed the last few weeks,” said Andrew. “And we came to the mutual conclusion that red was probably the best color for Sarah. That’s how we came to the choice of the ruby. Then the extra bits around the outside, we wanted something a little more unconventional.”

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince Edward and Sophie announced their engagement in Jan. 1999.

She received a classic two-carat oval diamond that features heart-shaped diamonds on either side of it. 

Mike Tindall proposed to the Queen’s granddaughter, Zara, with a single solitaire diamond in the centre sitting on pave set diamonds on a split band made of platinum.

“I never wore rings. My engagement ring was my first,” Zara told The Telegraph in 2017. “Mike found it – I hinted what I liked, but he did it all himself.”

Peter Phillips announced his engagement in Autumn in July 2007.

The three-stone, white gold ring features an oval diamond at its center.

