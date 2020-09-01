Royal Wedding Alert! Greece's Prince Philippos Is Engaged to Nina Flohr

There's a big fat Greek royal wedding in the works!

Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark, the youngest child of King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie, is engaged to Nina Nastassja Flohr.

"Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest son HRH Prince Philippos to Nina Nastassja Flohr, daughter of Thomas Flohr and Katharina Flohr," the monarch's office shared in an official statement.

Philippos popped the question to Nina on the Greek island of Ithaca earlier this summer.

The groom-to-be's older brother, Prince Nikolaos, snapped engagement photos of the couple with their arms around each other in a scenic shot overlooking the sea in Ithaca. (Perhaps they got the idea from Princess Eugenie, who shot engagement photos for her sister Princess Beatrice after now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi proposed. After all, Philippos and Nina were guests at Eugenie's 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank!)

Image zoom Nina Flohr and Prince Philippos at Princess Eugenie's wedding Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Philippos works as a hedge fund analyst in New York City, while Nina is a creative director for VistaJet, a company founded by her father.

Although Greece abolished their monarchy in 1973, King Constantine and his five children with Queen Anne-Marie retain their royal titles. Queen Anne-Marie's sister is Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, and Constantine is second cousins with Prince Charles (and even a godfather to Prince William!).

Prince Philippos isn't the only engaged child of King Constantine at the moment. His sister Princess Theodora postponed her wedding to Los Angeles-based attorney Matthew Kumar amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared a photo with her husband-to-be on "what should have been our wedding weekend" wearing a white dress with a table of food in front of them.