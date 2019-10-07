Royal Double Take! Emma Corrin Channels Princess Diana in Pink Polka Dots on Set of The Crown

Image zoom Princess Diana; Emma Corrin Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty; SplashNews.com

Emma Corrin is making royal fans do a double take!

While filming new scenes for season 4 of The Crown in Malaga, Spain, the young actress perfectly mirrored Princess Diana. She sported a pink polka dot dress paired with a statement fascinator — nearly identical to the fashionable look the late royal wore during her 1983 tour of Australia with Prince Charles. The costume even had the same belted waist and ruched neckline as Diana’s ensemble.

Corrin shot her scene alongside actor Josh O’Connor, who channeled Prince Charles in a grey suit, and plenty of extras portraying fans excited to meet the royal couple.

Image zoom Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles SplashNews.com

Image zoom Princess Diana and Prince Charles MIKE ROBERTS/Mirrorpix/Getty

The Crown fans got their first look at Corrin as Princess Diana last week, when she was spotted filming another scene set during their Australian tour — their first royal tour with their son Prince William, who was 9 months old at the time. The 23-year-old actress looked strikingly similar to the late princess as she sported a white button-down dress, white flats, a matching white purse and the same blonde bob as Diana.

Image zoom Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana Splash News

Corrin’s casting in the Netflix hit was confirmed back in April. In a statement released by the newcomer, Corrin said she was thrilled to be portraying Lady Diana Spencer, who went on to marry Prince Charles and become Diana, Princess of Wales.

“Beyond excited and honored to be joining The Crown for its fourth season,” Corrin said in a statement. “I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal.”

Image zoom Princess Diana; Emma Corrin Tim Graham/Getty Images; Faye Thomas

“Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring,” she continued. “To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”

Although season 3 is set to premiere next month, the character of Princess Diana won’t appear until season 4.

Image zoom Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies Julian Broad for EW

For season 3, Olivia Colman signed on to play Queen Elizabeth and Tobias Mezies is portraying Prince Philip. They replaced Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who played the respective roles in season 1 and 2.

Helena Bonham Carter has also joined the cast, replacing Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret (despite Carter’s concerns about her accent not being posh enough!), while Ben Daniels is replacing Matthew Goode as her husband, Lord Snowdon.