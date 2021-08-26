Life in the Royal Doghouse! Meet the Pampered Pooches of Royals Around the World

The York princesses grew up with dogs, who even appeared in their 2018 shoot for British Vogue.

During Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's October 2018 wedding reception, her dad Prince Andrew had a little fun at his new son-in-law's expense during his speech and had the crowd chuckling.

"The Duke told a story about their dog Jack [a Norfolk terrier]," a source at the wedding tells PEOPLE. "One day, I think it was early in the relationship, he shouted, 'Jack, get off the chair!' And the dog didn't move. But Jack did!"