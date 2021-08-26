Life in the Royal Doghouse! Meet the Pampered Pooches of Royals Around the World
From Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis to Meghan Markle's rescue pups, these dogs are living the good life
Queen Elizabeth
Animal lover Queen Elizabeth has famously owned corgis and dorgis (a cross with a dachshund) all her adult life. Although she was down to her last one following the death of Vulcan late last year, she recently added two more puppies to the palace.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Before Meghan met Harry, she was a dog mom to two rescue dogs who made regular appearances on her now-defunct Instagram page: a beagle named Guy and another pup named Bogart. Guy relocated to the U.K. with Meghan, and the couple also added a black lab named Pula to the household — and the friendly dogs even crashed Meghan's sit-down with Gloria Steinem!
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Before having their three children, Kate and Prince William added English cocker spaniel Lupo to their family. They revealed in 2018 that they decided to get the dog to keep Kate company while William served deployments in the Air Force. Lupo died in 2020, but the family added another cocker spaniel puppy to their crew before his passing.
James Middleton
Kate and Prince William's dogs actually came from Kate's animal-loving younger brother, who raised a litter of puppies last year. His pack of dogs currently includes five cocker spaniels and a golden retriever named Mabel.
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
The York princesses grew up with dogs, who even appeared in their 2018 shoot for British Vogue.
During Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's October 2018 wedding reception, her dad Prince Andrew had a little fun at his new son-in-law's expense during his speech and had the crowd chuckling.
"The Duke told a story about their dog Jack [a Norfolk terrier]," a source at the wedding tells PEOPLE. "One day, I think it was early in the relationship, he shouted, 'Jack, get off the chair!' And the dog didn't move. But Jack did!"
Camilla and Prince Charles
Camilla is a patron of animal welfare charities, so it's no surprise that she has two rescue dogs herself: Beth and Bluebell. Last year, Beth even helped her human unveil a plaque at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home!
Princess Anne
Princess Anne's breed of choice is the bull terrier. The former Olympic equestrian is known to bring her pups to horse events.
The Tindalls
Princess Anne's daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall also have several family dogs, which also tag along at horsing events.
Sophie and Prince Edward
The Wessexes also have family dogs — and a surprise pet. "We have two dogs, and we've also got a tortoise – who basically runs the house!" Prince Edward once revealed.
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands
The Dutch royal family adore their black Labrador retrievers, who happen to be excellent at photobombing their family portraits!
Princess Victoria of Sweden
Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel introduced their newest family member — a cavoodle (a poodle and a cavalier King Charles Spaniel mix) named Rio — in 2020. The pup has since appeared in official portraits, like Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's birthday photos!
King Carl Gustaf of Sweden
King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia also have a longtime love of dogs. Their latest pet even made their family photo!
Queen Margrethe of Denmark
Queen Margrethe is also a longtime dog lover, owning several different breeds over the years.