Life in the Royal Doghouse! Meet the Pampered Pooches of Royals Around the World

From Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis to Meghan Markle's rescue pups, these dogs are living the good life

By Stephanie Petit
August 26, 2021 12:45 PM

1 of 13

Queen Elizabeth

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Animal lover Queen Elizabeth has famously owned corgis and dorgis (a cross with a dachshund) all her adult life. Although she was down to her last one following the death of Vulcan late last year, she recently added two more puppies to the palace.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Before Meghan met Harry, she was a dog mom to two rescue dogs who made regular appearances on her now-defunct Instagram page: a beagle named Guy and another pup named Bogart. Guy relocated to the U.K. with Meghan, and the couple also added a black lab named Pula to the household — and the friendly dogs even crashed Meghan's sit-down with Gloria Steinem!

3 of 13

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Before having their three children, Kate and Prince William added English cocker spaniel Lupo to their family. They revealed in 2018 that they decided to get the dog to keep Kate company while William served deployments in the Air Force. Lupo died in 2020, but the family added another cocker spaniel puppy to their crew before his passing.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

James Middleton

Kate and Prince William's dogs actually came from Kate's animal-loving younger brother, who raised a litter of puppies last year. His pack of dogs currently includes five cocker spaniels and a golden retriever named Mabel.

Advertisement

5 of 13

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

The York princesses grew up with dogs, who even appeared in their 2018 shoot for British Vogue. 

During Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's October 2018 wedding reception, her dad Prince Andrew had a little fun at his new son-in-law's expense during his speech and had the crowd chuckling.

"The Duke told a story about their dog Jack [a Norfolk terrier]," a source at the wedding tells PEOPLE. "One day, I think it was early in the relationship, he shouted, 'Jack, get off the chair!' And the dog didn't move. But Jack did!"

6 of 13

Camilla and Prince Charles

Credit: CLARENCE HOUSE/ INSTAGRAM

Camilla is a patron of animal welfare charities, so it's no surprise that she has two rescue dogs herself: Beth and Bluebell. Last year, Beth even helped her human unveil a plaque at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Princess Anne

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Princess Anne's breed of choice is the bull terrier. The former Olympic equestrian is known to bring her pups to horse events.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

The Tindalls

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Princess Anne's daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall also have several family dogs, which also tag along at horsing events.

Advertisement

9 of 13

Sophie and Prince Edward

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The Wessexes also have family dogs — and a surprise pet.  "We have two dogs, and we've also got a tortoise – who basically runs the house!" Prince Edward once revealed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

Credit: Freek van den Bergh/Getty

The Dutch royal family adore their black Labrador retrievers, who happen to be excellent at photobombing their family portraits!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Princess Victoria of Sweden

Credit: Linda Broström/Kungl. Hovstaterna

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel introduced their newest family member — a cavoodle (a poodle and a cavalier King Charles Spaniel mix) named Rio — in 2020. The pup has since appeared in official portraits, like Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's birthday photos!

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

King Carl Gustaf of Sweden

Credit: Jonas Ekströmer/Kungl. Hovstaterna

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia also have a longtime love of dogs. Their latest pet even made their family photo!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Queen Margrethe of Denmark

Credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

Queen Margrethe is also a longtime dog lover, owning several different breeds over the years. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Petit