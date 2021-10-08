Treat Your Whole Family to a Regal Holiday with Gifts from the Royal Collection
What's better than a present from Queen Elizabeth?
For Collectors of Fine Things
Get a head start on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year, when she will celebrate a historic 70 years on the throne, by picking up something from her special collection of commemorative collectibles.
One is very impressed by the full set of china that includes a teacup and saucer, side plate, tankard, mug and pillbox, all of which were handmade in potteries in Stoke-on-Trent using 250-year-old methods.
Buy it: Teacup and saucer, $88; plate, $203; tankard, $54; mug, $34; pillbox, $61
For the Person Who Has Everything
When a friend or family member is tough to buy for, you can't go wrong with a gift bag — or in this case, a gift hamper. The Royal Collection offers a number of themed hampers, including the Afternoon Tea Hamper and the Pamper Hamper. But it's the Gin Hamper that will be a valued addition to any liquor cabinet, as it includes both the Buckingham Palace Dry Gin and Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin.
Buy it: Gin Hamper, $239
For Mom
Mothers (and anyone else who enjoys tradition) also appreciate a new decoration, like a fresh addition to the Christmas tree. The Royal Collection Trust offers a variety of ornaments, stockings and other items to give your home a holiday makeover.
Buy it! Buckingham Palace Red Crystal Crown 2021 Decoration, $34
For Kids
For decades, the Queen has been known for her beloved corgis, so it's no surprise that there's a cuddly version of the dog breed for children to have as a souvenir. There's also a stuffed animal horse, another favorite animal of the monarch's, available — as well as guardsman-inspired gifts.
Buy it: Buckingham Palace Cuddly Corgi, $27
For Dad
From corgi-themed socks to Buckingham Palace baseball caps, the Royal Collection has a number of items for father figures. These cufflinks featuring crowns are the perfect way to add a regal flair to an already classy ensemble.
Buy it! Buckingham Palace Crown Cufflinks, $89
For Your Sibling
Whether your brother or sister just bought a new home or has a sweet tooth, there's a royal gift bag waiting. Queen Elizabeth would definitely approve of this Teatime Gift Bag, featuring lemon shortbread biscuits and Buckingham Palace Earl Grey Tea among other treats.
Buy it! Teatime Gift Bag, $27
For Your Pet
The Royal Collection Trust didn't forget Fido and Fluffy! The shop includes everything from bone-shaped toys and tartan blankets to bandanas and collars.
Buy it: Pink Horse Print Dog Toy, $27