Happy Holidays from the Palace! The Ultimate Royal Christmas Card Roundup of 2022

01 of 12 King Charles and Queen Camilla Samir Hussein/Buckingham Palace via Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla wish you a merry Christmas. The King and Queen Consort chose a candid photo from the Braemar Games in Braemar, Scotland for this year's holiday card, the first of Charles' reign. "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," the inscription read.

02 of 12 Kate Middleton and Prince William Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Photo by Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images Casual clothes and a sunny stroll defined Kate Middleton and Prince William's latest Christmas wishes. The Prince and Princess of Wales walked hand in hand with their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — in Norfolk, England. "Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card! 🎄" the snap was captioned on social media.

03 of 12 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Archewell Foundation Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose a glamorous black-and-white picture from the recent Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City for their holiday card this year. "Wishing you a joyful holiday season," the message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex read. "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year."

04 of 12 Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sophie, Prince Edward and Queen Elizabeth. PA Images/INSTARimages.com Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar remembered "happy days" with Queen Elizabeth II in their holiday greetings. The royal couple chose two photos to honor the late Queen during the first Christmas season since her death in September. The main shot showed Sophie and Edward standing beside the Queen at the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland in June. Another photo, taken by Sophie in 2003, showed Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth sitting in the grass of the Scottish Highlands. The picture was first released to the public following Prince Philip's death in April 2021. "In memory of happy days," the message said, referring to the inset image of the Queen and Prince Philip.

05 of 12 Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Monaco's royal family Christmas card 2022. Courtesy of Prince's Palace Joyeux Noël! PEOPLE exclusively revealed the royal family of Monaco's holiday card, featuring a formal portrait of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene with their twin children Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both 8. "My family joins me in wishing you peace and joy for Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023," reads the inscription in English, French and Monegasque, signed by Albert and Charlene.

07 of 12 King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium Bas Bogaerts/Belgian Royal Palace The Belgian royal family spread Christmas cheer times four, sharing their holiday message in the country's three official languages — Dutch, French and German — plus a translation in English. "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," said the inset message accompanying a formal shot of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde with their four kids — Princess Elisabeth, 21, Prince Gabriel, 19, Prince Emmanuel, 17, and Princess Eleonore, 14. In a sweet detail, the family dogs snuggled up at their feet.

08 of 12 King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain Casa de S.M. el Rey / Spanish Royal Household via Getty Feliz Navidad! King Felipe and Queen Letizia released a shot of their teenage daughters, Princess Leonor, 17, and Infanta Sofia, 15, hugging before bright autumn foliage. "Very affectionately and with our best wishes," read a handwritten note.

09 of 12 Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway The Royal Court/Instagram The Crown Prince family of Norway wished the public a merry Christmas with a casual photo, addressing the stress felt when King Harald V was hospitalized for an infection a week before the holiday. The King, 85, was released after a three-day stay, and joined his family at church on Sunday. "It was a slightly different run-up to Christmas this year and the Crown Prince's family is grateful for all the consideration that has come while the King has been in hospital, and are very happy that he is now home," read the caption of the snap of Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and their two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 18, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 17, before a tree.

10 of 12 King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands Royal House of the Netherlands/Twitter "Have a blessed Christmas and a healthy and prosperous 2023," read the inset of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's simple holiday card. "Many thanks for the heartwarming wishes we received from you." The royal couple smiled in evening attire, posing close with their three teenage daughters — Princess Catharina-Amalia, 19, Princess Alexia, 17, and Princess Ariane, 15 — plus the family pup!

11 of 12 Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece Marie- Chantal/Instagram The royals of Greece were festive in their holiday best, posing before a fireplace in a luxe room. "Merry Christmas 🎄♥️🎄 2022," Crown Princess Marie-Chantal captioned the Instagram image, where she posed arm-in-arm with her husband, Crown Prince Pavlos, and their five children — Princess Olympia, 26, Prince Constantine, 24, Prince Achileas, 22, Odysseus, 18, and Aristides, 14.