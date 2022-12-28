Happy Holidays from the Palace! The Ultimate Royal Christmas Card Roundup of 2022

See how royal families all over the world are spreading good tidings and cheer this holiday season 

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 28, 2022 10:34 AM
01 of 12

King Charles and Queen Camilla

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES Terms of Release - Copyright of the photograph belongs to Samir Hussein. Publications are asked to credit Samir Hussein. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photograph should be solely used from news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st January 2023 without prior permission from Buckingham Palace. Any questions relating to additional use of the photograph should be first directed to Buckingham Palace. In this handout provided by Buckingham Palace on December 11, 2022, the 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House, on December 11, 2022 in London, England. The photograph was taken at the Braemar Games on the 3rd September 2022 by Samir Hussein. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
Samir Hussein/Buckingham Palace via Getty

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wish you a merry Christmas. The King and Queen Consort chose a candid photo from the Braemar Games in Braemar, Scotland for this year's holiday card, the first of Charles' reign.

"Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," the inscription read.

02 of 12

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Photo by Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Casual clothes and a sunny stroll defined Kate Middleton and Prince William's latest Christmas wishes. The Prince and Princess of Wales walked hand in hand with their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — in Norfolk, England.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card! 🎄" the snap was captioned on social media.

03 of 12

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Happy Holidays from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Archewell Foundation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose a glamorous black-and-white picture from the recent Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City for their holiday card this year.

"Wishing you a joyful holiday season," the message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex read. "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year."

04 of 12

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward, Sophie Countess of Wessex
Sophie, Prince Edward and Queen Elizabeth. PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar remembered "happy days" with Queen Elizabeth II in their holiday greetings. The royal couple chose two photos to honor the late Queen during the first Christmas season since her death in September.

The main shot showed Sophie and Edward standing beside the Queen at the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland in June. Another photo, taken by Sophie in 2003, showed Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth sitting in the grass of the Scottish Highlands. The picture was first released to the public following Prince Philip's death in April 2021.

"In memory of happy days," the message said, referring to the inset image of the Queen and Prince Philip.

05 of 12

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Monaco Royals Christmas Card. Courtesy of Prince's Palace
Monaco's royal family Christmas card 2022. Courtesy of Prince's Palace

Joyeux Noël! PEOPLE exclusively revealed the royal family of Monaco's holiday card, featuring a formal portrait of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene with their twin children Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both 8.

"My family joins me in wishing you peace and joy for Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023," reads the inscription in English, French and Monegasque, signed by Albert and Charlene.

06 of 12

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark

Royal Christmas cards
The Crown Prince Family/Instagram

Merry Christmas from Australia! Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary gave a glimpse into their trip to their southern hemisphere with their four children — Prince Christian, 17, Princess Isabella, 15, and 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. The family is visiting Australia, where Princess Mary is from and where the royal couple met, for the first time in five years.

"Merry Christmas from 'Down Under' — where we celebrate Christmas in Tasmania 🇦🇺. Here there are neither freezing temperatures nor just trees, but summer and warm weather," the Instagram caption joked, alluding to the chillier weather in Denmark.

07 of 12

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Royal Christmas cards
Bas Bogaerts/Belgian Royal Palace

The Belgian royal family spread Christmas cheer times four, sharing their holiday message in the country's three official languages — Dutch, French and German — plus a translation in English.

"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," said the inset message accompanying a formal shot of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde with their four kids — Princess Elisabeth, 21, Prince Gabriel, 19, Prince Emmanuel, 17, and Princess Eleonore, 14. In a sweet detail, the family dogs snuggled up at their feet.

08 of 12

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain

Royal Christmas cards
Casa de S.M. el Rey / Spanish Royal Household via Getty

Feliz Navidad! King Felipe and Queen Letizia released a shot of their teenage daughters, Princess Leonor, 17, and Infanta Sofia, 15, hugging before bright autumn foliage.

"Very affectionately and with our best wishes," read a handwritten note.

09 of 12

Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

Royal Christmas cards
The Royal Court/Instagram

The Crown Prince family of Norway wished the public a merry Christmas with a casual photo, addressing the stress felt when King Harald V was hospitalized for an infection a week before the holiday. The King, 85, was released after a three-day stay, and joined his family at church on Sunday.

"It was a slightly different run-up to Christmas this year and the Crown Prince's family is grateful for all the consideration that has come while the King has been in hospital, and are very happy that he is now home," read the caption of the snap of Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and their two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 18, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 17, before a tree.

10 of 12

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Royal Christmas cards
Royal House of the Netherlands/Twitter

"Have a blessed Christmas and a healthy and prosperous 2023," read the inset of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's simple holiday card. "Many thanks for the heartwarming wishes we received from you."

The royal couple smiled in evening attire, posing close with their three teenage daughters — Princess Catharina-Amalia, 19, Princess Alexia, 17, and Princess Ariane, 15 — plus the family pup!

11 of 12

Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece

Royal Christmas cards
Marie- Chantal/Instagram

The royals of Greece were festive in their holiday best, posing before a fireplace in a luxe room.

"Merry Christmas 🎄♥️🎄 2022," Crown Princess Marie-Chantal captioned the Instagram image, where she posed arm-in-arm with her husband, Crown Prince Pavlos, and their five children — Princess Olympia, 26, Prince Constantine, 24, Prince Achileas, 22, Odysseus, 18, and Aristides, 14.

12 of 12

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg

Royal Christmas cards
Grande-Duchesse Maria Teresa/Twitter

Everybody in! Like many parents of large families, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri opted for a collage montage for their latest Christmas card.

"May the peace and joy of Christmas accompany you throughout this New Year 2023," the message read

The seven photos (clockwise from upper left) showed Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie with their son Prince Charles, 2, Maria Teresa and Henri, Prince Félix and Princess Claire with their 8-year-old daughter Princess Amalia and 6-year-old son Prince Liam, Prince Louis, his sons Prince Gabriel, 16, and Prince Noah, 15, Prince Sébastien, Princess Alexandra and her fiancé, Nicolas Bagory.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES Terms of Release - Copyright of the photograph belongs to Samir Hussein. Publications are asked to credit Samir Hussein. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photograph should be solely used from news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st January 2023 without prior permission from Buckingham Palace. Any questions relating to additional use of the photograph should be first directed to Buckingham Palace. In this handout provided by Buckingham Palace on December 11, 2022, the 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House, on December 11, 2022 in London, England. The photograph was taken at the Braemar Games on the 3rd September 2022 by Samir Hussein. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Share Their First Christmas Card of Reign — See the Photo They Chose
https://monarchie.lu/en/node/2764. Fiançailles de la Princesse Alexandra avec M. Nicolas BAGORY. Credit: Luxembourg Monarchy
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Is Engaged! See Her Unusual Engagement Ring
Prince Charles Gives a Friendly Greeting to Queen Letizia of Spain
A Royal Greeting! Prince Charles Is Joined by Queen Letizia of Spain for Rare Joint Outing
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (13400105ch) Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK - 19 Sep 2022
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Attend Queen's Funeral with Royals from Around the World
Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra (front C) poses for a with (front L and R) Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of Luxembourg and (back LtoR) Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange and Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant on the occasion of a gala dinner for her 18th birthday in Oslo on June 17, 2022. - Princess Ingrid Alexandra turned 18 on January 21, 2022. The celebrations were postponed until June due to the infection situation and coronavirus restrictions.
Four Future Queens (and a Grand Duke!) Gather at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's Birthday Gala
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Royal Christmas cards 2020
See the 2020 Christmas Cards from Royal Families Around the World
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward, Sophie Countess of Wessex
Prince Edward and Sophie Share Photos of Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Card: 'In Memory of Happy Days'
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Make Annual Christmas Outing with Twins
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Gather Around Christmas Tree with Twins for Holiday Card — See the Pic!
Kelly Ripa Holiday Card
Kelly Ripa, Hilary Duff, Kate Middleton and More Stars Share Their Adorable Family Holiday Cards
Members of The Royal Family attending a lunch a Windsor Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
The Hardest-Working Royal of 2022 Has Been Revealed — and It's Not King Charles!
prince andrew royal christmas 2022
Prince Andrew Joins King Charles and Royal Family for Christmas Day Church Outing
Happy Holidays from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Their Holiday Card — See Which Photo They Chose
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Royal Christmas cards 2020
How Royal Families Around the World Are Celebrating the Holidays amid COVID-19
Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Match in Jeans in Their Most Casual Family Christmas Card Yet