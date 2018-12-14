Did You Notice the Ironic Detail That All 3 Royal Christmas Cards Have in Common?

This year’s royal holiday cards are here – and there’s not a Christmas tree or snowman in sight!

Prince William and Kate Middleton released their official family Christmas card with Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 8 months — making his debut in the annual tradition! The family of five is featured smiling outside their country home, Anmer Hall, in the early fall.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose a newly released photo from their royal wedding for their card. In the black and white image, the couple are photographed from behind as they enjoy the fireworks at the evening reception at Frogmore House this past May.

Finally, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall released their card on Friday. The casual shot shows the couple chatting with each other on a wooden bench. Photographer Hugo Burnand captured the moment, in which Charles in dressed in a suit while Camilla wears a white dress and necklace featuring several strings of pearls, in the garden of Clarence House this summer.

So what do all three Christmas cards have in common? They’re not even remotely holiday-related! In fact, the royal family’s chosen photos were all taken months ago.

However, this is a common theme seen year after year. Rather than a themed photo, the royals usually chose a previously unreleased portrait taken within the past year to share as their Christmas card.

For their last Christmas as a family of four, Prince William and Kate’s family chose an image taken at home at Kensington Palace. Prince George and Princess Charlotte stand in front of their proud parents, with all four coordinating in blue ensembles rather than greens and reds.

Last year, Charles and Camilla used a photo from a celebration from Camilla’s 70th birthday in July. They did get bundled up for their 2016 Christmas card though, choosing a snap from their visit to Croatia.