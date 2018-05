Queen Elizabeth to Pippa Middleton: Royal Bridesmaids Through the Years!

In her “wedding of the century,” Princess Diana had five bridesmaids, all of whom wore mini replicas of her full, detailed gown. Members of her bridal party included Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, India Hicks, daughter of the Queen’s bridesmaid Pamela, Clementine Hambro, Catherine Cameron and Sarah-Jane Gaselee, all of whom were daughters of friends of the royal family. Diana, unlike her daughter-in-law, Kate, did not have a maid of honor, though Prince Charles’s brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, served as his “supporters” — de facto “best men.”