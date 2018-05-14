Every Royal Bride (and Fairy Tale Gown!) You Have to See Before Meghan Makes Her Wedding Day Debut

From the Queen Mum to Kate Middleton, here's a look at the evolution of the royal bride

Erin Hill
May 14, 2018 12:40 PM
The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty
<p>The wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh took place on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey.&nbsp;Just two years after the end of World War II, the future Queen had to pay for her gown using ration coupons. It was made from ivory silk and decorated with 10,000 pearls. The gown, which was designed by Norman Hartnell, also featured a 15-foot train that was covered in a delicate floral design.</p>
Queen Elizabeth (then Princess Elizabeth)

The wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh took place on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey. Just two years after the end of World War II, the future Queen had to pay for her gown using ration coupons. It was made from ivory silk and decorated with 10,000 pearls. The gown, which was designed by Norman Hartnell, also featured a 15-foot train that was covered in a delicate floral design.

Hulton Archive/Getty
<p>Princess Margaret, the Queen&#8217;s younger sister, wed photographer Antony Armstrong Jones on May 6, 1960 at Westminster Abbey. The wedding dress, which was designed by Norman Hartnell like her sister&#8217;s, was made from silk organza with simple crystal embelisshments and beading. She also wore the stunning Poltimore Tiara.</p>
Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret, the Queen’s younger sister, wed photographer Antony Armstrong Jones on May 6, 1960 at Westminster Abbey. The wedding dress, which was designed by Norman Hartnell like her sister’s, was made from silk organza with simple crystal embelisshments and beading. She also wore the stunning Poltimore Tiara.

AFP/Getty
<p>Princess Anne wed Mark Phillips on November 14, 1973 at Westminster Abbey. (They divorced in 1992.) Her silk gown was designed by Maureen Baker and featured a high collar, fitted bodice and medieval-style sleeves that had a pearl trim.</p>
Princess Anne

Princess Anne wed Mark Phillips on November 14, 1973 at Westminster Abbey. (They divorced in 1992.) Her silk gown was designed by Maureen Baker and featured a high collar, fitted bodice and medieval-style sleeves that had a pearl trim.

NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty
<p>Lady Diana Spencer wed Prince Charles on July 29, 1981 at St. Paul&#8217;s Cathedral. Her fairy tale gown was made of ivory silk taffeta and antique lace and featured at 25-foot train. The iconic dress was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and was decorated with hand embroidery, sequins and 10,000 pearls.&nbsp;The lace used to trim the gown belonged to Queen Mary.</p>
Princess Diana

Lady Diana Spencer wed Prince Charles on July 29, 1981 at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Her fairy tale gown was made of ivory silk taffeta and antique lace and featured at 25-foot train. The iconic dress was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and was decorated with hand embroidery, sequins and 10,000 pearls. The lace used to trim the gown belonged to Queen Mary.

Anwar Hussein/Getty
<p>Sarah Ferguson wed Prince Andrew, Duke of York on July 23, 1986 at Westminster Abbey. Her gown, which was designed by&nbsp;Lindka Cierach, was made from ivory duchesse satin and featured a scoop neckline, beaded bodice and billowing sleeves. A 17-foot train also featured intertwined initials of an A and an S sewn in silver beads.</p>
Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson wed Prince Andrew, Duke of York on July 23, 1986 at Westminster Abbey. Her gown, which was designed by Lindka Cierach, was made from ivory duchesse satin and featured a scoop neckline, beaded bodice and billowing sleeves. A 17-foot train also featured intertwined initials of an A and an S sewn in silver beads.

Hulton Archive/Getty
<p>The Queen&#8217;s eldest grandson and Princess Anne&#8217;s son, Peter Phillips, marred Autumn Kelly at St. George&#8217;s Chapel (where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot!) on May 17, 2008. The bespoke gown, which was designed by Sassi Holford, was made from Italian duchesse satin and Chantilly lace and featured an A-line skirt and a three-tiered sash at the waist. She wore the Festoon Tiara, which she borrwed from her mother-in-law, Princess Anne.</p>
Autumn Kelly

The Queen’s eldest grandson and Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, marred Autumn Kelly at St. George’s Chapel (where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot!) on May 17, 2008. The bespoke gown, which was designed by Sassi Holford, was made from Italian duchesse satin and Chantilly lace and featured an A-line skirt and a three-tiered sash at the waist. She wore the Festoon Tiara, which she borrwed from her mother-in-law, Princess Anne.

Anwar Hussein/Getty
<p>Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Designed by Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton, the gown was made of ivory and white satin and featured an overlaid lace bodice and appliqued skirt. She wore the Cartier Halo Tiara, which was lent to her by Queen Elizabeth.</p>
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Designed by Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton, the gown was made of ivory and white satin and featured an overlaid lace bodice and appliqued skirt. She wore the Cartier Halo Tiara, which was lent to her by Queen Elizabeth.

CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty
<p>Sophie Rhys-Jones wed Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, the Queen&#8217;s youngest child, on January 6, 1999 at St. George&#8217;s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her gown, designed by Samantha Shaw, was made of hand-dyed ivory silk organza with tulle and silk crepe. It was adorned with pearls and cut-glass beads.</p>
Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Sophie Rhys-Jones wed Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, the Queen’s youngest child, on January 6, 1999 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her gown, designed by Samantha Shaw, was made of hand-dyed ivory silk organza with tulle and silk crepe. It was adorned with pearls and cut-glass beads.

GERRY PENNY/AFP/Getty
<p>Zara Phillips, the Queen&#8217;s granddaughter and daughter of Princess Anne, wed Mike Tindall on July 30, 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh. Her wedding dress, which was designed by royal favorite Stewart Parvin, was made of ivory silk faille and silk duchess satin. She wore a cathedral-length silk tulle veil and borrowed her mother&#8217;s Meander Tiara.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
Zara Phillips

Zara Phillips, the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Princess Anne, wed Mike Tindall on July 30, 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh. Her wedding dress, which was designed by royal favorite Stewart Parvin, was made of ivory silk faille and silk duchess satin. She wore a cathedral-length silk tulle veil and borrowed her mother’s Meander Tiara.  

Danny Martindale/FilmMagic
