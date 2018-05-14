Every Royal Bride (and Fairy Tale Gown!) You Have to See Before Meghan Makes Her Wedding Day Debut

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty
Queen Elizabeth (then Princess Elizabeth)
Hulton Archive/Getty
Princess Margaret
AFP/Getty
Princess Anne
NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty
Princess Diana
Anwar Hussein/Getty
Sarah Ferguson
Hulton Archive/Getty
Autumn Kelly
Anwar Hussein/Getty
Kate Middleton
CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty
Sophie, Countess of Wessex
GERRY PENNY/AFP/Getty
Zara Phillips
Danny Martindale/FilmMagic
1 of 11
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement