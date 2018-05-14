Every Royal Bride (and Fairy Tale Gown!) You Have to See Before Meghan Makes Her Wedding Day Debut

The wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh took place on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey. Just two years after the end of World War II, the future Queen had to pay for her gown using ration coupons. It was made from ivory silk and decorated with 10,000 pearls. The gown, which was designed by Norman Hartnell, also featured a 15-foot train that was covered in a delicate floral design.