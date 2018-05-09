Royal Brides-to-Be! Meghan Markle's Wax Double Debuts at Madame Tussauds

Even if you can’t attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now you can do the next best thing — get a selfie with the couple.

On Wednesday, Madame Tussauds London unveiled its figures of the soon-to-be royal newlyweds in front of a 15-foot wide video wall, allowing visitors to select a backdrop when posing for pictures (including joining them on a beach getaway and for their big cake-cutting moment).

Harry, a member of Tussauds’ royal family display since 2014, now sports a beard. Meghan’s mannequin models the elegant dark green P.A.R.O.S.H dress she wore when the couple first announced their engagement to the world (shop a similar look here).

The figure of the royal bride-to-be also displays a replica of the ring that Harry had custom-made for her: the original features a diamond he sourced for her from Botswana and two inherited from his mother, Princess Diana.

OMG the day has come! We're SO excited to announce that Meghan Markle will be joining Prince Harry at #MadameTussaudsLondon on the 19th of May! Who's ready to hang with the royal couple? 🙋 #RoyalWedding #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/d1swSiAHgz — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) May 9, 2018

A separate figure of Meghan is also being unveiled at Madame Tussauds’ sister attraction in New York City on Wednesday to mark the first time a U.S. citizen has joined the royal family in 80 years.

“We’ve given Meghan an open invitation to come and see the exhibit,” a spokeswoman for Madame Tussauds London tells PEOPLE. “But I understand that she’s rather busy at the moment.”