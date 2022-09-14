Royal Beekeeper Had to Inform Queen Elizabeth's Bees of Her Death: 'It Is Traditional'

John Chapple told the bees that King Charles is their "new master" following the death of the late monarch

By
Published on September 14, 2022 04:03 PM
Queen Elizabeth II at the Aberdeen Bee Keepers Association
Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Images/Getty

Goodbye to the Queen Bee.

The royal beekeeper, John Chapple, told The Daily Mail that he informed the tens of thousands of bees residing in hives at Buckingham Palace and Clarence House that King Charles is their "new master" after Queen Elizabeth died on September 8.

The ritual is part of a tradition in which bees must be told of change in ownership; otherwise, they will no longer produce honey and will leave the hive, according to the outlet. The tradition is best known in England, but also happens in Ireland, Wales, Germany, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Bohemia and the United States.

"It is traditional when someone dies that you go to the hives and say a little prayer and put a black ribbon on the hive," Chapple shared.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II at the Aberdeen Bee Keepers Association
Andrew Milligan/PA Images/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

He continued, "The person who has died is the master or mistress of the hives, someone important in the family who dies and you don't get any more important than the Queen, do you? You knock on each hive and say, 'The mistress is dead, but don't you go. Your master will be a good master to you.' I've done the hives at Clarence House, and I'm now in Buckingham Palace doing their hives."

Chapple — who has been the royal beekeeper for 15 years — hopes that bees continue to have a home on royals grounds.

"It has been a wonderful privilege to do things like this for the Queen and hopefully now for the King," he said.

"I hope they still want to keep the bees on their premises. You never know. They might say, take them away, but I don't think that will happening though really you do never know," he added. "It's up to the new tenant of Buckingham Palace."

princess kate
Samir Hussein/Wireimage

Kate Middleton has revealed she has an interest in bees as well. Last year, she brought a special treat for the local schoolchildren she met: homemade honey from Anmer Hall, the Norfolk home where she enjoys time in the country with Prince William and their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

"Would you like to try some? This came specially from my beehive," she told the kids, according to a report from the event. "Does it taste like honey from the shops? Does it taste like flowers?"

The children smiled as they licked spoons of the tasty treat.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A woman holds a bouquet of flowers, as crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI.Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: A Nation Mourns and Remembers Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Is Spotted for First Time Since Death of Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
King Charles III: New Title Confirmed by Clarence House
A rainbow fills the sky outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.
Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Shortly Before Queen Elizabeth's Death Was Announced
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Date and Details Announced by Buckingham Palace
The portrait of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II on the current five pound note (top) is positioned next to an original one pound note issued on March 17, 1960, which was the first banknote to carry a portrait of the Queen, in the Bank of England Museum on March 16, 2010 in London, England. The Bank of England Museum is opening a new exhibition tracing the development of the portrait of the Queen on Bank of England notes. The display features five different portraits of the Queen since 1960 alongside their preliminary sketches and printing plates.
How the U.K.'s Currency and Stamps Will Change Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured 1/6/2020 in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday.
Inside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Romantic Connection to Balmoral Castle 
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Queen Elizabeth II receives the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle, where he presented her with a special 'Canterbury Cross' for her 'unstinting' service to the Church of England over seventy years and a citation for the Cross, which was presented as a framed piece of calligraphy on June 21, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Had 'No Fear of Death' and 'Hope in the Future,' Archbishop of Canterbury Says
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their children, Prince Andrew (centre), Princess Anne (left) and Charles, Prince of Wales sitting on a picnic rug outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, 8th September 1960.
Queen Elizabeth Died at Her Favorite Castle, Balmoral in Scotland: Inside Her Beloved Home
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Heppell/AP/Shutterstock (13382392h) Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, . The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week Royals, Ballater, United Kingdom - 11 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Seen for First Time as It Travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II attends the National Service of Remembrance
Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
How the Flower Wreath on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Includes Nods to Her Beloved Balmoral Castle
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Queen Camilla Tells Well-Wishers 'We're Doing Our Best' After Queen Elizabeth's Death