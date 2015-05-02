When Will Princess Kate and Prince William Announce the New Princess's Name?

We won’t know the name of Princess Cambridge until some important people have been informed first.

Prince William and Princess Kate will wait to announce the name of their baby girl until they’ve told Queen Elizabeth and their respective families.

Last time they waited until the Queen, 89, had met Prince George – the third in line to the throne – at Kensington Palace. Shortly after she was photographed leaving the palace, the announcement was made.

But things are moving incredibly quickly at St Mary’s Hospital in London where Kate, 33, gave birth at 8:34 a.m. Saturday. With the pair having left the hospital Saturday evening, they may have already circulated their choice and be ready to unveil it sooner rather than later.

And there is some precedent for telling the name choice immediately – Prince Charles and Princess Diana stepped out of the same hospital with Prince Harry in 1984, and after the car swept away, a press officer announced the name to the waiting media. It was Prince Henry, to be known as Harry, veteran royalwatchers recall.

It’s likely that most of the senior relatives will meet the new princess at Kensington Palace once the family has returned home.

