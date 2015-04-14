Will Princess Kate Have a Girl? One Scotsman Now Has 2,000 Reasons to Hope So!

Does a Scottish gambler know something the rest of us don’t?

An Edinburgh resident has placed a £2000 bet – that’s $2930 in U.S. dollars – on Princess Kate giving birth to a daughter in the coming days. The wager is thought to be the largest stake placed on the gender of the royal baby to date.

Whether it’s the result of inside knowledge or just a gambler’s hunch will not be known until the baby arrives, but the Scottish punter could pocket £3230 ($4736) if he’s indeed correct.

Under normal circumstances it would be a lot more, but as nearly 90 percent of wagers have been placed on Kate delivering a little princess, the odds on it being a girl have collapsed to just 8/13.

The British bookies now view the birth of a boy as an outside chance, at 6/5.

“The odds on it being a girl are so short now that you have to place a big bet to get any money back,” Jessica Bridge from Ladbrokes tells PEOPLE.

If the gamble turns out to be correct, then Alice remains the name on everyone’s lips as the 3/1 front runner.

This is closely followed by Elizabeth (5/1), Charlotte (6/1) and Alexandra (8/1) – although Victoria (10/1) has actually been bet on most often.

