The Royal Baby: Jo Frost (a.k.a. The Supernanny) Gives Tips to Will & Kate on Bringing Home Child No. 2

Being the parent of a newborn is never easy, but it can become exponentially more difficult when there is already a little one at home – even when you’re Prince William and Princess Kate.

“Like any other parents, the duke and duchess are going to go through a transition period as they bring the new princess home,” Jo Frost, known to many as the Supernanny, tells PEOPLE.

But Frost says there are things new parents can do to make the transition easier for themselves and their older child:

1. Include the older child in the parenting duties.

“Prince George is coming up on being 2 years old. Children at that age are very curious. It is important to involve the older sibling and find times that they can be little helpers,” says Frost, who most recently authored Jo Frost’s Toddler Rules.

“It is a new dynamic for the whole family and you want to make sure the siblings have time to bond,” she continues. “It can be as simple as letting your older child nuzzle up to you alongside the newborn during feeding time.”

“There’s always that lovely moment that you see them bonding and you are telling your little one, ‘Not so hard. Be very gentle because they re a baby and you’re a big boy now,’ ” she says.

2. Don t pander to – or chastise – regressive behavior.

Frost warns that some children may revert to babyish behaviors – such as wetting themselves, using less-advanced vocabulary, and insisting they need help with tasks they have been capable of completing in the past – and how parents handle those regressions is important.

“We must understand that that is just purely in the moment and it is important to have sensitivity and be encouraging and say things like, ‘Oh, you can use your big-boy voice! You can do it!’ ” she says. “We want to actively encourage children to continue with their development.”

3. If you can’t sleep, still rest.

“New parents will feel that euphoric high where they feel like their mind is racing and they can’t sleep. But its important to take quiet moments when you can,” says Frost. “Even if you can t get a full sleep, just resting and calming yourself can be so useful.”

“Prince George is still at the age where he will be going down for a nap in the afternoon, so that can provide a little time for mom and dad to rest,” she continues.

“But even if Prince George was a little older, there could still be opportunities to rest while the older child is coloring or doing a puzzle, and those rests can be as good as a sleep can be, at times,” she says. “Give yourself permission to take those five-minute breaks.”

4. Seek out and embrace assistance.

“The royal family has a really professional and experienced nanny who will be able to iron out any wrinkles, as will Katherine s mother. That will play a vital role in this transition,” says Frost.

“In the long run it is about having the stamina to get through those first, critical months with a newborn while still meeting the demands of your toddler,” she says. “But nothing is impossible. Some have professional help, others have family. Be willing to accept the help and say thank you.”