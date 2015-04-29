Bucklebury is proud of its princess and caught up in #GreatKateWait

Wednesday marks four years since Princess Kate and Prince William became husband and wife inside London’s Westminster Abbey.

And many of the locals in Kate’s hometown remember it like yesterday – and are keeping an eye on the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, where their princess is set to give birth any day now.

“Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Kate gave birth today,” says Bucklebury shop owner Lynda Tillotson. “I’ve had a funny feeling that it’s going to be today since I woke up. I looked at Twitter as soon as my eyes were open.”

Adds Tillotson: “Think back four years ago and it is amazing how much Kate’s life has changed.”

John Haley, landlord of Kate’s favorite pub, The Old Boot Inn, is another who believes the timing would be just perfect.

“It would be amazing for the new baby to be born on their anniversary, wouldn’t it?” Haley, who was an honored guest at Kate and William’s wedding on April 29, 2011, tells PEOPLE. “Kate would love that.”

“Kate’s life has changed a lot since the wedding: one child and another on the way, a big house in Sandringham. And she has done it magnificently,” Haley says. “She has done all her duties and pulled them off really well. At the beginning you could tell she was bit nervous. Now she has even taken over their duties – like when the Duke of Edinburgh wasn’t too well.”

“Kate is a few years older and wiser and she’s fitted in really well with the Royal family,” he adds. “She is absolutely amazing.”

