The royal couple await the arrival of their second child, a poll says many Britons would like tribute to late princess

The British Public Has Spoken – and They Want the Royal Baby to Be Named After Princess Diana

Can’t get enough of William, Kate, George and Baby No. 2? Subscribe now for an inside look at all things royals – and to receive an exclusive royal gift!

Forget the bookmakers – the British public has spoken.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Many Britons think that Baby Cambridge should be named for Princess Diana if Princess Kate has a girl.

A poll conducted by The Sunday Times and YouGov has found that 12 percent would favor naming a princess for Prince William‘s late mother. Like the bookmakers, however, the poll also found that Alice and Charlotte were popular choices, with 9 percent of respondents liking those names.

If it’s a boy, the greatest number (13 percent) would like him to be named James.

And William, 32, has overwhelmingly been supported, by 68 per cent, in his decision to take six weeks unpaid leave before returning to his role as an air ambulance pilot on June 1, The Sunday Times found.

Meanwhile, as William and Kate, 33, await the royal baby‘s birth at their home in Kensington Palace, life goes on for the other young inhabitants.

The couple is likely to be spending as much time with Prince George, 21 months, as possible before he has to adjust to welcoming his sibling to the home, and the family’s cocker spaniel, Lupo, has been spotted getting his daily walks, care of the couple’s housekeeper, in a neighboring park.

Keep reading People.com for more on the royal birth.

RELATED: Why Queen Elizabeth Won’t Be Woken Up for Up for the Birth of Royal Baby No. 2

Is Princess Kate Having a Baby Girl?