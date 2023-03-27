Royal Baby! Luxembourg's Prince Guilluame and Princess Stephanie Welcome Second Son — Find Out His Name

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg's new baby is here!

On Monday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced that the heir to the throne and his wife welcomed their second child — a boy. The royal couple is already parents to Prince Charles, 2.

"Their Royal Highnesses the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess are delighted to announce the birth of their son at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg on Monday, 27th March 2023 at 10:04 am," the court said in a statement.

The statement also included the new arrival's name: Prince François.

"The newborn Prince will be named François Henri Luis Marie Guillaume," the court said. "He weighs 3.575 kg and measures 53 cm."

"Princess Stéphanie and her child are both healthy and well," they continued. "The Crown Prince, the Crown Princess and his brother Prince Charles are looking forward to introducing Prince François to you."

Celebrating the baby's birth in both royal and modern tradition, the Grand Ducal Court added that a 21-gun salute will be fired in Prince François' honor, and members of the public are invited to send well-wishes in a digital guest book.

The newborn prince becomes third in line to the throne of Luxembourg, behind dad Prince Guillaume and big brother Prince Charles — and may have arrived a few days early. In September 2022, Prince Guillaume, 41, and Princess Stéphanie, 39, announced that they were expecting their second child due in April.

"Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are delighted to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting their second child," the court said in a statement. "The birth is scheduled for April."

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Prince François is the sixth grandchild of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg. The royals are also grandparents to Prince Gabriel, 17, and Prince Noah, 15, the sons of Prince Louis, and Princess Amalia, 8, and Prince Liam, 6, the children of Prince Félix and Princess Claire.

Just before Christmas, Guillaume and Stéphanie released three adorable photos with Charles to mark their last holiday season as a family of three.

S.Margue/Maison du Grand-Duc

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie, together with Prince Charles, wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!" courtiers tweeted.

The family was all smiles in the classic snaps, which showed Prince Guillaume holding Prince Charles before a twinkling Christmas tree, Princess Stéphanie holding her son as he played and Prince Charles checking out a Christmas village.

From royal births to royal weddings, this spring is extra special for the royal family of Luxembourg. Next month, Prince Guillaume's younger sister Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is set to wed Nicolas Bagory with two wedding ceremonies.