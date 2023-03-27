Royal Baby! Luxembourg's Prince Guilluame and Princess Stephanie Welcome Second Son — Find Out His Name

The new arrival is third in line to the throne of Luxembourg

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 10:53 AM
The newborn Prince will be named François Henri Luis Marie Guillaume. He weights 3.575 kg and measures 53 cm
Photo: Maison du Grand-Duc / Kary Barthelmey

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg's new baby is here!

On Monday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced that the heir to the throne and his wife welcomed their second child — a boy. The royal couple is already parents to Prince Charles, 2.

"Their Royal Highnesses the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess are delighted to announce the birth of their son at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg on Monday, 27th March 2023 at 10:04 am," the court said in a statement.

The statement also included the new arrival's name: Prince François.

"The newborn Prince will be named François Henri Luis Marie Guillaume," the court said. "He weighs 3.575 kg and measures 53 cm."

"Princess Stéphanie and her child are both healthy and well," they continued. "The Crown Prince, the Crown Princess and his brother Prince Charles are looking forward to introducing Prince François to you."

Celebrating the baby's birth in both royal and modern tradition, the Grand Ducal Court added that a 21-gun salute will be fired in Prince François' honor, and members of the public are invited to send well-wishes in a digital guest book.

The newborn prince becomes third in line to the throne of Luxembourg, behind dad Prince Guillaume and big brother Prince Charles — and may have arrived a few days early. In September 2022, Prince Guillaume, 41, and Princess Stéphanie, 39, announced that they were expecting their second child due in April.

"Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are delighted to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting their second child," the court said in a statement. "The birth is scheduled for April."

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg attend the Te Deum thanksgiving mass
Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Prince François is the sixth grandchild of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg. The royals are also grandparents to Prince Gabriel, 17, and Prince Noah, 15, the sons of Prince Louis, and Princess Amalia, 8, and Prince Liam, 6, the children of Prince Félix and Princess Claire.

Just before Christmas, Guillaume and Stéphanie released three adorable photos with Charles to mark their last holiday season as a family of three.

Royal Christmas cards
S.Margue/Maison du Grand-Duc

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie, together with Prince Charles, wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!" courtiers tweeted.

The family was all smiles in the classic snaps, which showed Prince Guillaume holding Prince Charles before a twinkling Christmas tree, Princess Stéphanie holding her son as he played and Prince Charles checking out a Christmas village.

From royal births to royal weddings, this spring is extra special for the royal family of Luxembourg. Next month, Prince Guillaume's younger sister Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is set to wed Nicolas Bagory with two wedding ceremonies.

Related Articles
https://monarchie.lu/en/node/2764. Fiançailles de la Princesse Alexandra avec M. Nicolas BAGORY. Credit: Luxembourg Monarchy
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Is Getting Married This Spring — with Two Weddings!
Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg attend the Te Deum thanksgiving mass in the Cathedral on the National Day on June 23, 2019 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Royal Baby on the Way! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg Are Expecting Second Child
https://monarchie.lu/en/node/2764. Fiançailles de la Princesse Alexandra avec M. Nicolas BAGORY. Credit: Luxembourg Monarchy
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Is Engaged! See Her Unusual Engagement Ring
Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Happy Holidays from the Palace! The Ultimate Royal Christmas Card Roundup of 2022
Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg speaking about the birth of his son, Prince Charles
Royal Baby Alert! Luxembourg's Heir Welcomes First Child — and He Has a Familiar Royal Name
Luxembourg's Prince Charles
Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg Leave Hospital in Masks with Newborn Son
Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg speaking about the birth of his son, Prince Charles
Royal First! Luxembourg Palace Responds to Fake Twitter Account Claiming to Be Prince Guillaume
Prince Charles of Luxembourg
Royal Stamp of Approval! Prince Charles of Luxembourg Appears in New Set of Stamps for 1st Birthday
sophie countess of wessex
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Wears Wedding Earrings Designed by Prince Edward on Commonwealth Day
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, James, Viscount Severn and the Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex attend the Easter Matins Service at St George's Chapel
Why Prince Edward's New Title Won't Pass Down to Son James — and May Go to Princess Charlotte Someday
Sophie Wessex
King Charles Gives Royal Title That Previously Belonged to Prince Philip to Brother Prince Edward
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Why Prince Edward and Sophie's New Royal Titles Were Not Included at Commonwealth Day Service
The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L) and Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (R) pose for a photograph with Marianna Melnyk, aged 10, from the Ukrainian community at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023. - Britain's King Charles III on Friday awarded his younger brother Edward the title Duke of Edinburgh, in line with the wishes of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip.
Prince Edward and Sophie Step Out in Scotland as the New Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand
Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Markle Shared Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie's Wedding
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence; Frogmore Cottage
All About Frogmore Cottage, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's U.K. Home That They've Been Told 'to Vacate'
Princess Eugenie attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Where Will Princess Eugenie's Second Child Be in the Line of Succession to the British Throne?