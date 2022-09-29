Royal Baby on the Way! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg Are Expecting Second Child

The new addition will be a little sibling to Prince Charles of Luxembourg

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Published on September 29, 2022
Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg attend the Te Deum thanksgiving mass in the Cathedral on the National Day on June 23, 2019 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Princess Stephanie and Prince Guillaume. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Luxembourg's royal family is expanding!

The heir to the Luxembourg throne, Prince Guillaume, and his wife, Princess Stephanie, are expecting their second child, his parents Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa announced on Thursday.

"Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are delighted to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting their second child," the couple said in a statement. "The birth is scheduled for April."

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel shared a tweet congratulating the couple: "On behalf of the Government, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses the Hereditary Grand Duke and the Hereditary Grand Duchess on the occasion of the announcement of the expectation of their second child."

The new arrival will be a little sibling for Prince Charles of Luxembourg, who was born in May 2020.

Little Charles might be young, but he's already a pro at royal life. He's joined his parents on engagements like celebrating the country's National Day and stole the show in last year's family Christmas portrait.

Prince Charles is second in line to the throne behind his father. The new baby will be third in the succession order.

Prince Guillaume spoke to the media outside Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg about the "wonderful day" of his son's birth, noting that they were excited to share their joy with everyone dealing with separation from their families during these tough times.

"A birth is a message of hope. It's a blessing," he said. "I think this is what we're so happy to be able to share with Luxembourg but also over the borders with all the different countries."

Since he was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, Charles met his grandparents Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa in a very modern way: through a video chat.

Princess Stephanie, 38, and Prince Guillaume, 40, wed in October 2012 after more than two years of dating in a ceremony attended by royals from around the world.

