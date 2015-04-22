William and Kate are considering having their firstborn brought to St. Mary's hospital after his brother or sister arrives

Will Prince George Come to the Hospital to Meet the Royal Baby?

The upcoming birth of the royal baby could be another cause for celebration for fans of Prince William, Princess Kate and their family: a glimpse of Prince George.

Royal watchers and George fans are hoping the little prince, 21 months, will be brought up the famous steps to St. Mary’s hospital in London to meet his new sister or brother for the first time.

That would be the landmark visit in a procession of relatives who are expected to make the rounds in the aftermath of Kate, 33, giving birth.

A royal source tells PEOPLE Will and Kate haven’t yet made up their minds about whether George will come to the hospital. “That will be a decision they make, as parents, on the day,” the source says.

It would be a welcome sight, as the last images that most people have had of George were the shots released by the couple shortly before Christmas, which both recognized the public’s interest in their son’s progress and allowed them to thank the media for giving him the space to grow up without intrusion.

A young William was taken to see his brother, Prince Harry, when he was born in September 1984, and he has tended to follow the traditions of his parents in moments like this.

Who Will Visit?

Palace sources are not commenting on who might visit the royal baby in the hospital and when. But, one says, “Don’t expect it to be exactly the same as last time.”

On July 23, 2013 – the day after George was born – a beaming Carole and Michael Middleton came to the hospital for a visit, followed a short while later by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Royals writer Ingrid Seward believes that it was the young royals who would have asked for Carole and Michael to come first, as normally it would be the royal who would get first dibs. “I’m sure William wanted them to be there,” says Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine.

On that day, Charles and Camilla were outside London on an engagement, which would have held them up in any case.

This time, once again the Middletons, as parents of Kate, will be first to be seen at the hospital, many observers believe.

And there is a chance that Harry, 30, could see his new niece or nephew if the baby arrives this weekend, as he is scheduled to be in London briefly for an engagement at the city’s marathon before returning to Australia, where he is stationed with the army.

When George was born, he met his nephew at Kensington Palace on the day William and Kate brought their new baby home.

One person who is not expected to walk up the steps to the famous wooden door at the Lindo Wing is Queen Elizabeth. It is known that she will not be woken up if the birth were to happen in the middle of the night to learn news of the birth of her fifth great-grandchild.

And she rarely visits hospitals. “It’s a bit like with funerals – as head of state, she would get asked all the time, and once she starts going to see people in hospital, she would be going there all the time,” Seward says.

The Queen, who turned 89 on April 21, is mainly at Windsor Castle at the moment, but she will be in London on April 25 for services and a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign by Australia and New Zealand forces in the first World War.

This year, depending on when the baby arrives, it could prove problematic for grandfather Prince Charles, who will be in Turkey on April 24 and 25 for the Gallipoli commemorations with Prince Harry, meaning he might not see the tot at the hospital.