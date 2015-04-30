The prince let slip during an official appearance that the family is hoping for a girl

Prince Charles has reiterated his hopes that daughter-in-law Princess Kate‘s second child is a girl.

Meeting a 100-year-old military veteran Thursday, he said, “We’re hoping for a granddaughter!”

Charles, 66, was at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth II, 89, and Prince Philip, 93, to present new Colors to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, which is celebrating its centenary year.

It’s the second time Charles has said that he’d like a girl – shortly after Kate and Prince William announced they were expecting, he made his wishes known.

Lynda Bateman, whose father, Eric Jones, is the oldest surviving member of the Welsh Guards, told reporters Thursday afternoon, “My father introduced me as his daughter, and Prince Charles asked how many daughters he had.

“My father said ‘One – and that’s enough,’ and Charles laughed and said, ‘And we’re hoping for a granddaughter!’ ”

Earlier in the day, Charles’s wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 67, reiterated what royal fans around the world knew: that there was still no news about whether Kate, 33, has gone into labor.

“It will be great when it happens,” Maureen Morris, whose husband Bill served with the Welsh Guards between 1952 and 1955, told Camilla.

