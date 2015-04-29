See What Prince Charles Is Up to While the World Waits for the Royal Baby

It was business as usual for the royal family as the #GreatKateWait continued on Wednesday
By Andrea Park Updated January 20, 2022 01:50 PM
Credit: Danny Lawson/PA/Landov

Royal-family fans have been sweating out the #GreatKateWait for weeks as they anxiously await the birth of the second royal baby. But on Wednesday afternoon, Prince Charles got his sweat on in a completely different way.

The Prince of Wales, who will become a grandfather for the second time when Princess Kate finally gives birth, took part in a spinning class to celebrate the official opening of a new sports center on the Dumfries House Estate in Scotland. Since rescuing Dumfries House from ruin in 2007, the Duke of Rothesay, as he is known in Scotland, has made great strides to restore and protect the estate.

Queen Elizabeth also stayed busy on Wednesday with a sweet task: She awarded candy bar billionaire John Mars an honorary knighthood.

When Kate’s pregnancy was first announced in September, many speculated the new baby would be born on Wednesday, Kate and Prince William‘s fourth wedding anniversary, but it appears (for now, at least) that the two big days will stay separate.

