Royal-family fans have been sweating out the #GreatKateWait for weeks as they anxiously await the birth of the second royal baby . But on Wednesday afternoon, Prince Charles got his sweat on in a completely different way.

The Prince of Wales, who will become a grandfather for the second time when Princess Kate finally gives birth, took part in a spinning class to celebrate the official opening of a new sports center on the Dumfries House Estate in Scotland. Since rescuing Dumfries House from ruin in 2007, the Duke of Rothesay, as he is known in Scotland, has made great strides to restore and protect the estate.