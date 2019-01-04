Who Will Be Godparents to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby? Here Are the Potential Picks

Although Meghan Markle and her best friend are separated by thousands of miles, Jessica will likely play a role in the royal baby’s life. After all, the Toronto-based stylist’s three children – 8-year-old twin boys John and Brian and 5-year-old daughter Ivy – all played important roles in Meghan’s May wedding.
George Pimentel/WireImage
CHARLIE VAN STAUBENZEE
As one of Prince Harry’s oldest friends, it will be no surprise if Charlie is named as a godfather to the couple’s first child. The two met at their prep school, Ludgrove. Harry was a classmate of Charlie’s late brother, Henry (who tragically died in a car crash in 2002). William is a close friend of Charlie’s brother, Thomas (who is a godfather to Princess Charlotte), and both princes are joint patrons of a memorial fund to help schools in Uganda set up in Henry’s name.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
PRINCESS EUGENIE
Harry’s first cousin may be a contender to be one of Baby Sussex’s godmothers. Eugenie and Harry have kept a close bond through their lives and often run in the same social circles.
Priyanka and Meghan’s friendship dates back to 2016, when the two met at the ELLE Women in Television dinner. “We bonded as actors,” Chopra told PEOPLE of their friendship in September 2017. “We just became friends, like two girls would.” The Quantico star, who recently married Nick Jonas, also attended Harry and Meghan’s nuptials.
Meghan Markle/Instagram
MARK DYER
Mark is Harry’s old friend and mentor. Jasper, Mark’s son with his American wife Amanda, was a page boy at Harry and Meghan’s nuptials last year.
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty
MISHA NONOO
Meghan is close friends with the designer and has often worn her clothes since taking the royal spotlight. The two used to travel together, as documented on Meghan’s now-deleted social media pages.
Andrew Toth/Getty
TOM INSKIP
Prince Harry and Tom met at Eton College, and “Skippy” is popularly said to have been Harry’s “wingman” on rowdy evenings out during their younger days. Before Tom attended the royal wedding, Meghan joined Harry at Tom’s nuptials in Jamaica in March 2017.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
BENITA LITT
Meghan is godmother to both of Benita’s daughters – Remi and Rylan, who both served as bridesmaids at the royal wedding – so it may be time for the Duchess of Sussex to return the sentiment!
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
JAKE WARREN
As one of Princess Diana’s godsons, Jake and Prince Harry grew up together, attending the same schools. They remained close through the years.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
NICHOLAS AND ALICE VAN CUTSEM
The pair named Prince Harry as a godfather to their daughter Florence, who was a bridesmaid at the royal wedding.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
WHAT ABOUT KATE MIDDLETON AND PRINCE HARRY?
Despite William and Harry being brothers, the future king and his wife likely won’t be selected as godparents for Baby Sussex. In British tradition, uncles and aunts already have a role in the child’s life, so godparents are usually friends of the parents or less direct relatives, so no hard feelings! In fact, Harry is not a godfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis.
Kensington Palace/Instagram
1 of
13
Advertisement
1 of 12George Pimentel/WireImage
JESSICA MULRONEY
Although Meghan Markle and her best friend are separated by thousands of miles, Jessica will likely play a role in the royal baby’s life. After all, the Toronto-based stylist’s three children – 8-year-old twin boys John and Brian and 5-year-old daughter Ivy – all played important roles in Meghan’s May wedding.
Advertisement
2 of 12Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
CHARLIE VAN STAUBENZEE
As one of Prince Harry’s oldest friends, it will be no surprise if Charlie is named as a godfather to the couple’s first child. The two met at their prep school, Ludgrove. Harry was a classmate of Charlie’s late brother, Henry (who tragically died in a car crash in 2002). William is a close friend of Charlie’s brother, Thomas (who is a godfather to Princess Charlotte), and both princes are joint patrons of a memorial fund to help schools in Uganda set up in Henry’s name.
3 of 12ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images
PRINCESS EUGENIE
Harry’s first cousin may be a contender to be one of Baby Sussex’s godmothers. Eugenie and Harry have kept a close bond through their lives and often run in the same social circles.
Priyanka and Meghan’s friendship dates back to 2016, when the two met at the ELLE Women in Television dinner. “We bonded as actors,” Chopra told PEOPLE of their friendship in September 2017. “We just became friends, like two girls would.” The Quantico star, who recently married Nick Jonas, also attended Harry and Meghan’s nuptials.
Advertisement
6 of 12DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty
MARK DYER
Mark is Harry’s old friend and mentor. Jasper, Mark’s son with his American wife Amanda, was a page boy at Harry and Meghan’s nuptials last year.
Advertisement
7 of 12Andrew Toth/Getty
MISHA NONOO
Meghan is close friends with the designer and has often worn her clothes since taking the royal spotlight. The two used to travel together, as documented on Meghan’s now-deleted social media pages.
Advertisement
8 of 12Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
TOM INSKIP
Prince Harry and Tom met at Eton College, and “Skippy” is popularly said to have been Harry’s “wingman” on rowdy evenings out during their younger days. Before Tom attended the royal wedding, Meghan joined Harry at Tom’s nuptials in Jamaica in March 2017.
Advertisement
9 of 12Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
BENITA LITT
Meghan is godmother to both of Benita’s daughters – Remi and Rylan, who both served as bridesmaids at the royal wedding – so it may be time for the Duchess of Sussex to return the sentiment!
Advertisement
10 of 12Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
JAKE WARREN
As one of Princess Diana’s godsons, Jake and Prince Harry grew up together, attending the same schools. They remained close through the years.
Advertisement
11 of 12Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
NICHOLAS AND ALICE VAN CUTSEM
The pair named Prince Harry as a godfather to their daughter Florence, who was a bridesmaid at the royal wedding.
Advertisement
12 of 12Kensington Palace/Instagram
WHAT ABOUT KATE MIDDLETON AND PRINCE HARRY?
Despite William and Harry being brothers, the future king and his wife likely won’t be selected as godparents for Baby Sussex. In British tradition, uncles and aunts already have a role in the child’s life, so godparents are usually friends of the parents or less direct relatives, so no hard feelings! In fact, Harry is not a godfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis.
You May Like
Read More
Stay in the Know
Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story