Who Will Be Godparents to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby? Here Are the Potential Picks

From Jessica Mulroney to Serena Williams, check out the short list of friends who may call Meghan and Harry's first baby their godchild

More
placeholder
Stephanie Petit
January 04, 2019 04:44 PM
<p>Although Meghan Markle and her best friend are separated by thousands of miles, <a href="https://people.com/royals/inside-meghan-markles-friendship-with-stylist-jessica-mulroney/">Jessica</a> will likely play a role in the royal baby&#8217;s life.&nbsp;After all, the Toronto-based stylist&#8217;s three children &ndash; 8-year-old twin boys <a href="https://people.com/royals/who-carried-meghan-markle-veil-down-aisle/">John and Brian</a> and 5-year-old daughter Ivy &ndash; all played <a href="https://people.com/royals/royal-wedding-why-one-bridesmaids-didnt-have-bouquet/">important roles</a> in Meghan&#8217;s May wedding.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
JESSICA MULRONEY

Although Meghan Markle and her best friend are separated by thousands of miles, Jessica will likely play a role in the royal baby’s life. After all, the Toronto-based stylist’s three children – 8-year-old twin boys John and Brian and 5-year-old daughter Ivy – all played important roles in Meghan’s May wedding.  

George Pimentel/WireImage
<p>As one of Prince Harry&#8217;s oldest friends, it will be no surprise if Charlie is named as a godfather to the couple&#8217;s first child.&nbsp;The two met at their prep school, Ludgrove. Harry was a classmate of Charlie&#8217;s late brother, Henry (who tragically died in a car crash in 2002). William is a close friend of Charlie&#8217;s brother, Thomas (who is a godfather to&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/">Princess Charlotte</a>), and both princes are joint patrons of a&nbsp;<a href="http://www.henryvanstraubenzeemf.org.uk/abouthenry.html">memorial fund</a>&nbsp;to help schools in Uganda set up in Henry&#8217;s name.</p>
pinterest
CHARLIE VAN STAUBENZEE

As one of Prince Harry’s oldest friends, it will be no surprise if Charlie is named as a godfather to the couple’s first child. The two met at their prep school, Ludgrove. Harry was a classmate of Charlie’s late brother, Henry (who tragically died in a car crash in 2002). William is a close friend of Charlie’s brother, Thomas (who is a godfather to Princess Charlotte), and both princes are joint patrons of a memorial fund to help schools in Uganda set up in Henry’s name.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p>Harry&#8217;s first cousin may be a contender to be one of Baby Sussex&#8217;s godmothers. Eugenie and Harry have kept a close bond through their lives and often run in the same social circles.</p>
pinterest
PRINCESS EUGENIE

Harry’s first cousin may be a contender to be one of Baby Sussex’s godmothers. Eugenie and Harry have kept a close bond through their lives and often run in the same social circles.

ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images
<p><a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-serena-williams-friendship/">Meghan and Serena first met at the Super Bowl in 2010</a>&nbsp;and immediately hit it off. They also appeared together at the 2014 Super Bowl, competing in DIRECTV&#8217;s Celebrity Beach Bowl. The tennis champion, who&nbsp;welcomed daughter&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/parents/serena-williams-birth-daughter-alexis-olympia-turns-1/">Alexis Olympia</a>&nbsp;with husband&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/alexis-ohanian">Alexis Ohanian</a>&nbsp;in Sept. 2017, was also on the royal wedding guest list.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SERENA WILLIAMS

Meghan and Serena first met at the Super Bowl in 2010 and immediately hit it off. They also appeared together at the 2014 Super Bowl, competing in DIRECTV’s Celebrity Beach Bowl. The tennis champion, who welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian in Sept. 2017, was also on the royal wedding guest list. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/priyanka-chopra/">Priyanka</a> and Meghan&#8217;s friendship&nbsp;dates back to 2016, when the two met at the&nbsp;<em>ELLE</em>&nbsp;Women in Television dinner. &#8220;We bonded as actors,&#8221; Chopra told PEOPLE of&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/priyanka-chopra-talks-about-friend-meghan-markle-prince-harry/">their friendship</a>&nbsp;in September 2017. &#8220;We just became friends, like two girls would.&#8221; The&nbsp;<em>Quantico&nbsp;</em>star, who recently married Nick Jonas, also attended Harry and Meghan&#8217;s nuptials.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka and Meghan’s friendship dates back to 2016, when the two met at the ELLE Women in Television dinner. “We bonded as actors,” Chopra told PEOPLE of their friendship in September 2017. “We just became friends, like two girls would.” The Quantico star, who recently married Nick Jonas, also attended Harry and Meghan’s nuptials. 

Meghan Markle/Instagram
<p>Mark is Harry&#8217;s old friend and mentor. Jasper, Mark&#8217;s son with his American wife Amanda, was a page boy at Harry and Meghan&#8217;s nuptials last year.</p>
pinterest
MARK DYER

Mark is Harry’s old friend and mentor. Jasper, Mark’s son with his American wife Amanda, was a page boy at Harry and Meghan’s nuptials last year.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty
<p>Meghan is close friends with the designer and has often worn her clothes since taking the royal spotlight. The two used to travel together, as documented on Meghan&#8217;s now-deleted social media pages.</p>
pinterest
MISHA NONOO

Meghan is close friends with the designer and has often worn her clothes since taking the royal spotlight. The two used to travel together, as documented on Meghan’s now-deleted social media pages.

Andrew Toth/Getty
<p>Prince Harry and Tom met at Eton College, and &#8220;Skippy&#8221; is popularly said to have been Harry&#8217;s &#8220;wingman&#8221; on rowdy&nbsp;evenings out during their younger days. Before Tom attended the royal wedding, <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-wedding-date/">Meghan joined Harry at Tom&#8217;s nuptials in Jamaica</a>&nbsp;in March 2017.</p>
pinterest
TOM INSKIP

Prince Harry and Tom met at Eton College, and “Skippy” is popularly said to have been Harry’s “wingman” on rowdy evenings out during their younger days. Before Tom attended the royal wedding, Meghan joined Harry at Tom’s nuptials in Jamaica in March 2017.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p>Meghan is godmother to both of Benita&#8217;s daughters &ndash; Remi and Rylan, who both served as bridesmaids at the royal wedding &ndash; so it may be time for the Duchess of Sussex to return the sentiment!</p>
pinterest
BENITA LITT 

Meghan is godmother to both of Benita’s daughters – Remi and Rylan, who both served as bridesmaids at the royal wedding – so it may be time for the Duchess of Sussex to return the sentiment!

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
<p>As one of Princess Diana&#8217;s godsons, Jake and Prince Harry grew up together, attending the same schools. They remained close through the years.</p>
pinterest
JAKE WARREN

As one of Princess Diana’s godsons, Jake and Prince Harry grew up together, attending the same schools. They remained close through the years.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p>The pair named Prince Harry as a godfather to their daughter Florence, who was a bridesmaid at the royal wedding.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
NICHOLAS AND ALICE VAN CUTSEM

The pair named Prince Harry as a godfather to their daughter Florence, who was a bridesmaid at the royal wedding. 

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p>Despite William and Harry being brothers, the future king and his wife likely won&#8217;t be selected as godparents for Baby Sussex. In British tradition, uncles and aunts already have a role in the child&#8217;s life, so godparents are usually friends of the parents or less direct relatives, so no hard feelings! In fact, Harry is not a godfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis.</p>
pinterest
WHAT ABOUT KATE MIDDLETON AND PRINCE HARRY?

Despite William and Harry being brothers, the future king and his wife likely won’t be selected as godparents for Baby Sussex. In British tradition, uncles and aunts already have a role in the child’s life, so godparents are usually friends of the parents or less direct relatives, so no hard feelings! In fact, Harry is not a godfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis.

Kensington Palace/Instagram
1 of 13

Advertisement
1 of 12 George Pimentel/WireImage

JESSICA MULRONEY

Although Meghan Markle and her best friend are separated by thousands of miles, Jessica will likely play a role in the royal baby’s life. After all, the Toronto-based stylist’s three children – 8-year-old twin boys John and Brian and 5-year-old daughter Ivy – all played important roles in Meghan’s May wedding.  

Advertisement
2 of 12 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

CHARLIE VAN STAUBENZEE

As one of Prince Harry’s oldest friends, it will be no surprise if Charlie is named as a godfather to the couple’s first child. The two met at their prep school, Ludgrove. Harry was a classmate of Charlie’s late brother, Henry (who tragically died in a car crash in 2002). William is a close friend of Charlie’s brother, Thomas (who is a godfather to Princess Charlotte), and both princes are joint patrons of a memorial fund to help schools in Uganda set up in Henry’s name.

3 of 12 ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images

PRINCESS EUGENIE

Harry’s first cousin may be a contender to be one of Baby Sussex’s godmothers. Eugenie and Harry have kept a close bond through their lives and often run in the same social circles.

Advertisement
4 of 12 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

SERENA WILLIAMS

Meghan and Serena first met at the Super Bowl in 2010 and immediately hit it off. They also appeared together at the 2014 Super Bowl, competing in DIRECTV’s Celebrity Beach Bowl. The tennis champion, who welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian in Sept. 2017, was also on the royal wedding guest list. 

Advertisement
5 of 12 Meghan Markle/Instagram

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka and Meghan’s friendship dates back to 2016, when the two met at the ELLE Women in Television dinner. “We bonded as actors,” Chopra told PEOPLE of their friendship in September 2017. “We just became friends, like two girls would.” The Quantico star, who recently married Nick Jonas, also attended Harry and Meghan’s nuptials. 

Advertisement
6 of 12 DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty

MARK DYER

Mark is Harry’s old friend and mentor. Jasper, Mark’s son with his American wife Amanda, was a page boy at Harry and Meghan’s nuptials last year.

Advertisement
7 of 12 Andrew Toth/Getty

MISHA NONOO

Meghan is close friends with the designer and has often worn her clothes since taking the royal spotlight. The two used to travel together, as documented on Meghan’s now-deleted social media pages.

Advertisement
8 of 12 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

TOM INSKIP

Prince Harry and Tom met at Eton College, and “Skippy” is popularly said to have been Harry’s “wingman” on rowdy evenings out during their younger days. Before Tom attended the royal wedding, Meghan joined Harry at Tom’s nuptials in Jamaica in March 2017.

Advertisement
9 of 12 Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

BENITA LITT 

Meghan is godmother to both of Benita’s daughters – Remi and Rylan, who both served as bridesmaids at the royal wedding – so it may be time for the Duchess of Sussex to return the sentiment!

Advertisement
10 of 12 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

JAKE WARREN

As one of Princess Diana’s godsons, Jake and Prince Harry grew up together, attending the same schools. They remained close through the years.

Advertisement
11 of 12 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

NICHOLAS AND ALICE VAN CUTSEM

The pair named Prince Harry as a godfather to their daughter Florence, who was a bridesmaid at the royal wedding. 

Advertisement
12 of 12 Kensington Palace/Instagram

WHAT ABOUT KATE MIDDLETON AND PRINCE HARRY?

Despite William and Harry being brothers, the future king and his wife likely won’t be selected as godparents for Baby Sussex. In British tradition, uncles and aunts already have a role in the child’s life, so godparents are usually friends of the parents or less direct relatives, so no hard feelings! In fact, Harry is not a godfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.