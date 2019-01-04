Who Will Be Godparents to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby? Here Are the Potential Picks

As one of Prince Harry’s oldest friends, it will be no surprise if Charlie is named as a godfather to the couple’s first child. The two met at their prep school, Ludgrove. Harry was a classmate of Charlie’s late brother, Henry (who tragically died in a car crash in 2002). William is a close friend of Charlie’s brother, Thomas (who is a godfather to Princess Charlotte), and both princes are joint patrons of a memorial fund to help schools in Uganda set up in Henry’s name.